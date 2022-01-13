STR vs SCO prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers in the 49th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on January 14. Adelaide Oval will host this exciting contest.

Adelaide Strikers faced Brisbane Heat in their last game and blew them away at their home ground. Batting first, contributions from their batters helped them score 161 in their 20 overs.

Rashid Khan then starred with the ball for the Strikers in his last game of the season, as he picked up six wickets to help knock over the Heat on 90.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition. They defeated the Melbourne Stars convincingly in their previous fixture. The Scorchers posted 196 on the board after electing to bat first.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Stars to 149, winning the game by 47 runs. Matthew Kelly picked up four wickets, helping his side complete a dominant win.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. Both sides will look to carry forward the winning momentum with the business end of the tournament approaching.

Both the Strikers and Scorchers have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Friday.

Can the Strikers (STR) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

The Strikers are placed in the bottom half of the table and are gaining some momentum. They blew away the Heat in their previous fixture and will be eager to keep performing against the high-flying Scorchers.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers are sitting comfortably at the top of the table and will be looking to retain their top position.

Strikers will miss the services of Rashid Khan for the rest of the season and it will be a big challenge for them to play without him.

The Scorchers have been sensational so far in the competition and expect them to come out on top on Friday against the Strikers

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

