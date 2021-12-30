STR vs THU prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Sydney Thunder in the 28th match of Big Bash League 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, December 31.

Strikers, led by fast bowler Peter Siddle, haven’t had the campaign they would have expected when the tournament started. Since their 49-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades on December 9, they have entered a slump, and have lost four matches in a row.

On Monday, December 27, Hobart Hurricanes defeated them by seven wickets at the Bellerive Oval. After electing to bat first, the Strikers put up a decent score of 175 for five on the board. Jake Weatherald and Matt Renshaw’s 118-run stand for the second wicket laid the platform.

Renshaw top-scored for them with a 41-ball 63, laced with nine fours. Thomas Kelly also chipped in with a 28-run cameo. Riley Meredith picked up three wickets for the Hurricanes, but gave away 37 runs in four overs.

Thereafter, Ben McDermott’s unbeaten 60-ball 110 steered the Hurricanes past the finish line. His knock, decorated with 12 fours and five sixes, made sure the Strikers lost with nine balls to spare.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, are hanging in the middle of the table with three wins and as many losses. They will be going into the next game on the back of a 34-run win over the Perth Scorchers. With the victory, the Thunder also broke the Scorchers’ six-match winning streak.

After being sent in to bat, the Thunder scored 200 for seven in 20 overs. Jason Sangha’s unbeaten 46-ball 56 led the charge for them after which Sam Billings came to the party with a 35-ball 67. Matthew Kelly picked up three wickets for the Scorchers.

The Thunder bowlers did an excellent job, restricting the Scorchers to 168 for eight. Nathan McAndrew went for 40 runs, but picked up crucial wickets of Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner.

Can the Strikers beat the Thunder?

BBL - Strikers v Heat

Strikers are yet to find any sort of momentum in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Without two of their key players, Alex Carey and Travis Head, they have looked short of firepower.

The Thunder have indeed blown hot and cold, but have shown sparks of brilliance. The Thunder should win the next match of the BBL.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Strikers beat the Thunder? Yes No 8 votes so far