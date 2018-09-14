Strongest T20 XI in the world right now

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.23K // 14 Sep 2018, 09:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunrisers teammates features on the list

T20 cricket never stops these days. Indian Premier League, Vitality T20 Blast, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, and many other leagues are happening throughout the year, keeping the players and fans busy.

With an insane amount of Twenty20 cricketing action these days, it will be really hard for fans to keep a tab on every T20 league and every player across the globe, and know who are the best and the worst in the world at the moment.

Players like Dinesh Karthik, Fakhar Zaman, D’Arcy Short, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Sunil Narine have done exceedingly well in the past few months.

Here in this article, we have looked at the Twenty20 games played in 2018 so far and arrived at the strongest XI based on players performances in various T20 leagues.

Stats courtesy www.cricinfo.com.

Openers: Aaron Finch and KL Rahul

Aaron Finch has been playing superbly over the past few months and is also the highest run-getter in 2018

The Australian international is arguably the most in-form T20 batsman in the world right now. Aaron Finch has been playing superbly over the past few months and is also the highest run-getter in 2018. The current World No.1 T20 cricketer has scored 1283 runs in 31 games this year at an average of 64.15. The 31-year-old has struck three hundreds and six fifties at a stunning strike rate of 180.45.

KL Rahul is finally beginning to fulfill his huge potential. The Karnataka batsman has was phenomenal for Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL and finished the tournament as one of the highest scorers.

In 2018, KL Rahul has scored 897 runs in just 21 games at an average of 52.76. Rahul has struck one hundred and seven fifties at a strike rate of 161.62. Rahul was devastating in the power play overs, in particular, and destroyed some of the best T20 bowlers in the world.

1 / 4 NEXT