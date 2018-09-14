Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Strongest T20 XI in the world right now

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.23K   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:36 IST

Sunr
Sunrisers teammates features on the list

T20 cricket never stops these days. Indian Premier League, Vitality T20 Blast, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, and many other leagues are happening throughout the year, keeping the players and fans busy. 

With an insane amount of Twenty20 cricketing action these days, it will be really hard for fans to keep a tab on every T20 league and every player across the globe, and know who are the best and the worst in the world at the moment.

Players like Dinesh Karthik, Fakhar Zaman, D’Arcy Short, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Sunil Narine have done exceedingly well in the past few months. 

Here in this article, we have looked at the Twenty20 games played in 2018 so far and arrived at the strongest XI based on players performances in various T20 leagues. 

Stats courtesy www.cricinfo.com.

Openers: Aaron Finch and KL Rahul

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast
Aaron Finch has been playing superbly over the past few months and is also the highest run-getter in 2018

The Australian international is arguably the most in-form T20 batsman in the world right now. Aaron Finch has been playing superbly over the past few months and is also the highest run-getter in 2018. The current World No.1 T20 cricketer has scored 1283 runs in 31 games this year at an average of 64.15. The 31-year-old has struck three hundreds and six fifties at a stunning strike rate of 180.45.

KL Rahul is finally beginning to fulfill his huge potential. The Karnataka batsman has was phenomenal for Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL and finished the tournament as one of the highest scorers.

In 2018, KL Rahul has scored 897 runs in just 21 games at an average of 52.76. Rahul has struck one hundred and seven fifties at a strike rate of 161.62. Rahul was devastating in the power play overs, in particular, and destroyed some of the best T20 bowlers in the world.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India KL Rahul Rashid Khan
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Rahul and Pant came good in the nick of time
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
India's all time best test XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
Gavaskar infuriated by Nair's exclusion from the playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Glenn McGrath's 563rd Test victim scalps...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us