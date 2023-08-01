“Such questions crop up when India loses a game” - Ravindra Jadeja rejects Kapil Dev’s claim of players becoming arrogant

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has rejected the claim made by Indian legend Kapil Dev that current players have become arrogant due to the influence of money and the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Jadeja, such questions come up when India lose a game or two.

In a recent interview with The Week magazine, Kapil commented that the current bunch of Indian cricketers seem to have become arrogant as they are earning a lot of money, adding that they seem to think they know everything.

At a press conference ahead of the third ODI against West Indies, Jadeja was asked for his views on Kapil’s remarks.

“I didn’t know when he said this. I don’t search too many things on social media. Everyone has their own opinion. It’s nothing like that. Everybody is enjoying their game and working hard. Players are not taking their place in the team for granted. Whenever they are getting chances, they are giving their 100 percent and trying to win games for India," Jadeja replied.

“Such questions crop up when India loses a game. Nobody is arrogant. Everybody is representing India. We are working hard and playing for the country. There is no personal agenda,” he added.

India went down to West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados. The deciding ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1.

“Performing in a major tournament is a dream of any player” - Jadeja

Being one of the senior members of the team, there is a huge responsibility on Jadeja to perform in big upcoming tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The 34-year-old, who has been in great form across all formats, is keen to live up to the team’s expectations of him.

“Obviously there is responsibility. Performing in a major tournament is a dream of any player. The Asia Cup and World Cup are coming up. I will keep working hard and try to improve in areas where I can do better. I will also work on my fitness so that on the ground I can give my 100 percent. I will definitely take the responsibility that the team has given me,” Jadeja asserted.

The Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. India will face Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.