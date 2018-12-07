×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at KL Rahul after another failure

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.27K   //    07 Dec 2018, 14:54 IST

KL Rahul hasn't had a great year in Tests
KL Rahul hasn't had a great year in Tests

After another failure from KL Rahul, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the opener to be dropped from the Indian Test team if he fails to perform in the second innings at Adelaide. The former opener lashed out at Rahul, who was dismissed cheaply on day one after India won the toss and elected to bat first.

“KL Rahul should be dropped from playing XI if he fails to score in second innings. Because he has no more self-confidence left in him. There was a time when he was a very confident player, but now he doesn’t look so. There is a tentativeness, a certainty in him about the ball outside the off stump, about his shots, he plays it across the line as well. He has not bothered to correct the faults in his techniques," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Before adding, “When you shuffle from leg stump to leg stump, you know the placement of the stump, but when a tall batsman like him shuffles towards off stump off his backfoot then the front foot will go a lot outside the off stump and then you play the shot outside the off stump you are liable to get out at slip. He had made this mistake in England and he making the same mistake now as well and only he knows why is he doing it”.

KL Rahul has played 11 Tests this year and no Indian batsman has played more than him. Despite that and the long rope that he has been given, he has scored just 422 runs at an average of 23.44 with a solitary century and fifty to his name.

Aside from the fifty against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru and his 149 at The Oval in the final Test against England, Rahul has been unable to get going. In the 19 innings that he has played this year, he has got past 20 on just six occasions.

He was doubtful to play the first Test against Australia considering his recent form but Prithvi Shaw's injury meant that he opened the innings at Adelaide along with Murali Vijay and it was another disappointment as he was dismissed for just 2.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar KL Rahul
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Twitter lashes out at KL Rahul after another poor knock
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st Test: What does yet another...
RELATED STORY
Last Chance for KL Rahul?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why India should not pick KL...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: It is sink or swim for KL Rahul
RELATED STORY
India v CA XI : KL Rahul fails again at the top,...
RELATED STORY
Who should be the second opener for India in the first...
RELATED STORY
When KL Rahul failed to spot MS Dhoni during a match 
RELATED STORY
Sanjay Manjrekar takes a shot at KL Rahul and Rishabh...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10
AUS 191/7 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 59 runs with 3 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us