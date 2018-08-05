Sunil Gavaskar might attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

What’s the story?

Former India skipper and legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar confirmed that he got an invite to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. But, he has revealed that he might make a trip to Pakistan if the Indian government is happy with it. However, he is not entirely sure if he can make it even if he does get the permission as he has other commitments as well.

“I would like to take our government’s OK, take their view, opinion whether I should travel there even if there is a day when I am able to go,” Gavaskar told India Today.

In case you didn’t know…

Former Pakistan cricket and 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan is all set to swear-in as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. According to sources, apart from Sunil Gavaskar, the likes of Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have also been invited.

The Details

The 69-year-old was unsure of his schedule for the coming days and also wanted to take the government to approve his visit to Pakistan (if he decides to go). For now, the date of the oath-taking ceremony is undecided and hence, Gavaskar was he is not sure whether he would be free and would be able to travel. He is a part of Sony’s commentary team and is doing Hindi commentary currently in the on-going Test series between India and England.

“I just got the invite yesterday, and the invite was from his (Imran’s) office, his party. An official invite in a way hasn’t been there. I would like to travel but whether I would be able to travel is a different matter. And I say this because I have got commitments to do commentary for the second Test starting at Lord’s. As of now from what I gathered the date of the swearing-in is not yet certain,” the former opener added.

He also added that if the ceremony is on the 15th of August, he will not be able to make it not only because of India’s Independence Day but also it is also the occasion of his mother’s birthday.

“If it is on the 15th (August) I clearly won’t be able to go because it’s my mother’s 93rd birthday, apart from it being India’s Independence Day. And the same evening I am going to England to cover the remaining three Test matches,” he revealed in his interview with India Today.

What’s next?

The second Test between England and India starts on August 9 (Thursday) and the date for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony is not confirmed. Gavaskar’s visit might also depend on the Indian government and they might disapprove, given India’s current relations with Pakistan.