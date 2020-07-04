Sunil Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: Kiran More

Kiran More and Sunil Gavaskar shared the dressing room for nearly four years.

More said that Gavaskar could not bat well in the nets but was a different beast during a match.

Former India wicket-keeper Kiran More has revealed a fascinating fact about his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar. More spok about the contrasting performances of Sunil Gavaskar in the nets and in a match.

As per More, who played with Sunil Gavaskar for nearly four years in the Indian team, the Little Master was the worst batsman in the nets. However, he would always end up playing well in the games.

“He was one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets. He used to never like practising in the nets. When you see him practice in the nets and he’s going to play in a Test match tomorrow, and when he goes and bats in a Test match it’s 99.9 per cent different. When you see him bat in the nets it’s like ‘How is he going to score runs?’ And then when you see him next day morning it’s like ‘Wow’,” More said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

'Concentration is a God-given gift to Sunil Gavaskar'

Kiran More further explained that it was tremendous concentration levels and the hunger to do well which helped Sunil Gavaskar pile up runs. Even if someone danced right next to Sunil Gavaskar, his focus would remain only on cricket.

“The best God-given gift given to Sunil Gavaskar is his concentration. The level of concentration he had was unbelievable. Once he would get into his zone, nobody could get close to him or he would not listen to you. If you’re talking next to him or dancing next to him, he’ll be in his zone and he’ll be focussing on his cricket,” the former India wicketkeeper added.

Sunil Gavaskar was the first player to score 10000 Test runs and ended his glorious career with 10,122 runs from 125 matches including 34 centuries. He has been actively involved in commentary and blogging post retirement.