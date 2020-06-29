×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar reveals why he was axed as Indian cricket team captain after beating West Indies

  • Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that he was open to the prospect of playing in Kerry Packer World Cricket Series.
  • Sunil Gavaskar also revealed that he batted for Bishan Singh Bedi to be included in the Indian cricket team
Abhinav Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 15:56 IST
Gavaskar had scored 700 runs in the series before he was stripped off the captaincy
Gavaskar had scored 700 runs in the series before he was stripped off the captaincy

Indian cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday revealed why he was removed as the skipper, despite beating West Indies in the 1978-79 home series.

Sunil Gavaskar, who is fondly called the 'Little Master' had scored over 700 runs in the series prior. Despite such a stellar show in the Indian cricket team's victorious series win, Gavaskar was dropped as the captain of the Indian cricket team because he was pretty open about the offer to join the Kerry Packer World Series Cricket.

"I was replaced as captain despite India winning the series against the West Indies (1978-79) and in which I got more than 700 runs. I still don't know the reason for it, but can only surmise that it was because I had been pretty open about the offer to join Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket. However, I signed the BCCI contract before the selection, thereby proving where my loyalties lay," Gavaskar wrote in his Mid-Day column.

S Venkataraghavan replaced Gavaskar as the captain of the Indian cricket team

Ultimately, Sunil Gavaskar was replaced by Srinivas Venkataraghavan as captain of the Indian cricket team in 1979.

The Kerry Packer World Series was a breakaway competition as it challenged the hegemony of conservative cricket boards at the time. The matches ran in opposition to the established international cricket order.

Though its run came to end in 1979, World Series Cricket had drastically changed the nature of cricket and its influence can be felt today as well.

Sunil Gavaskar batted for Bishan Singh Bedi too

In the newspaper column, Sunil Gavaskar also revealed how he convinced the selectors to retain Bishan Singh Bedi for the three Tests against the West Indies. The selection committee wanted to axe the left-arm spinner after he led India on the unsuccessful tour of Pakistan in 1978.

Advertisement
“The committee decided to drop Mr BS Bedi after three Test matches. In fact, they wanted to drop him straightaway after I replaced him as skipper after the series loss in Pakistan. I argued that he was still the best left-arm spinner in the country and so they reluctantly agreed to pick him for the first Test." wrote Gavaskar in the column.

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for the Indian cricket team in his career and scored 10,122 runs with 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries to his name.

Published 29 Jun 2020, 15:56 IST
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Bishan Singh Bedi
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2
MTS 89/9 (10 ov)
FDF
LIVE
SG Findorff E.V. won the toss and elected to bowl
MTS VS FDF live score
Match 2
BSE 76/10 (14.1 ov)
MU
LIVE
Badulla Sea Eagles won the toss and elected to bat
BSE VS MU live score
Match 1 | Today
KSV 53/10 (7.5 ov)
PSM 54/5 (8.1 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 wickets
KSV VS PSM live score
Match 1 | Today
MH 203/6 (20 ov)
WV 205/7 (18.3 ov)
Wellawaya Vipers won by 3 wickets
MH VS WV live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
GICB 173/0 (10 ov)
BLS *77/6 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Babonneau Leatherbacks by 96 runs
GICB VS BLS live score
Match 3 | Today, 05:30 PM
PSV Hann Munden
SG Findorff E.V.
PSM VS FDF preview
Match 8 | Thu, 02 Jul, 02:30 PM
Monaragala Hornets
Wellawaya Vipers
MH VS WV preview
Match 11 | Yesterday
SCL 93/6 (10 ov)
MAC 74/7 (10 ov)
South Castries Lions won by 19 runs.
SCL VS MAC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी