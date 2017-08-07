Sunil Narine joins the Elite Club players endorsing DSC

DSC announce a long-term partnership with Windies cricket Talent Sunil Narine.

by Press Release News 07 Aug 2017, 18:32 IST

Sunil Narine

Delhi, August 07, 2017: DSC is proud to announce a long-term partnership with Windies cricket Talent Sunil Narine. One of the most explosive left handed batsman and widely known as " Mystery Bowler" due to his extraordinary bowling skills, Sunil holds the record for scoring the fastest Fifty in 15 balls for his team KKR in IPL 2017.

He made his international debut in 2011 and has been making useful contribution to his team since then. By virtue of his strong performances, Sunil is currently playing for best T20 Franchise Teams in the world including Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL, Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, Melbourne Renegades in BBL, Lahore Qalandars in PSL, Dhaka Dynamites in BPL.

"DSC is one of the fastest growing cricket brands globally and is widely reputed for its innovative and contemporary product line. I am excited to be a part of DSC Rebels Team and look forward to using top notch DSC cricket equipment in future" said Sunil Narine while training with his team TKR in Trinidad.

"Sunil is, undoubtedly, a Champion All Rounder in shorter format of the game. He is a great performer and plays fearless cricket. We are excited to have him as a part of DSC family and wish him great success in future" said Mr. Neeraj Aggarwal, Marketing Director of Delux Sports Company.