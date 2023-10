Super 50 Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 49th edition of the Super 50 Cup will take place from October 17 to November 11 and promises an exciting display of cricket prowess. Trinidad and Tobago, boasting a remarkable 12 titles, faced a setback in the 2022 final, succumbing to a three-wicket defeat against Jamaica.

In a surprising turn of events, Jamaica secured their ninth Super50 Cup title, topping Zone B with four wins and two losses and securing their spot in the final after a victory over Guyana in the semis.

Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), and UWI Sport and Physical Education Center (UWI SPEC) will host all the group stage matches this season while BLCA will be the host venue for knockout matches.

The tournament structure unfolds with 28 gripping group-stage matches among eight teams in a round-robin format. Only the top two teams from each group will earn the coveted slots in the semi-finals, adding an extra layer of competition and drama to this event.

Following the group stage, the competition intensifies with two semifinals leading up to the Super50 Cup final on November 11.

Super 50 Cup 2023: Full schedule and match timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, October 17

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs CCC, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, October 18

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Brian Lara Cricket Academy – 10:30 PM

Thursday, October 19

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Queen's Park Oval – 10:30 PM

CCC vs West Indies Academy, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Friday, October 20

Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Saturday, October 21

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Sunday, October 22

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Monday, October 23

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Wednesday, October 25

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 06:30 PM

West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs CCC, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Thursday, October 26

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Friday, October 27

Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Saturday, October 28

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Sunday, October 29

Barbados Pride vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, October 31

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

CCC vs Barbados Pride, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Wednesday, November 1

West Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Thursday, November 2

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions, Queen's Park Oval - 06:30 PM

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Friday, November 3

West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Saturday, November 4

CCC vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, UWI SPEC - 06:30 PM

Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Sunday, November 5

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Wednesday, November 8

TBC vs TBC, Semifinal, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Thursday, November 9

TBC vs TBC, Semifinal, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Saturday, November 11

TBC vs TBC, Final, Brian Lara Cricket Academy - 10:30 PM

Super 50 Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Windies Cricket YouTube channel

Live-Telecast: N/A

Super 50 Cup 2023: Full Squads

PC: ICC on X (formerly Twitter)

Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (C), Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Akeem Jordan, Javed Leacock, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kyle Mayers, Jair McAllister, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Smith, Zachary McCaskie, Roshon Primus, Jomel Warrican

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Veerasammy Permaul (C), Tevin Imlach (VC), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kelvon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Kevin Sinclair, Niall Smith

Jamaica Scorpions: Rovman Powell (C), Fabian Allen, Brad Barnes, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholson Gordon, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Kirk McKenzie, Shalome Parnell, Chadwick Walton

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Alzarri Joseph (C), Rahkeem Cornwall (VC), Terrence Warde, Daniel Doram, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Kofi James, Jeremiah Louis, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Oshane Thomas, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force: Darren Bravo (C), Joshua Da Silva (VC), Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley.

West Indies Academy: Nyeem Young (C), Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde, Teddy Bishop, Kimani Melifus, Matthew Nandu, Leonardo Julien, Johann Layne, Kelvin Pitman, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Wickham

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher (C), Alick Athanaze (VC), Sunil Ambris, Kenneth Dember, Johnson Charles, Darel Cyrus, Shadrack Descarte, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Shamar Springer, Jeremy Solozano, Tevyn Walcott.