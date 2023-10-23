Super Shubman to Booming Bumrah: Wasim Akram analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram gas shared his thoughts on the "Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments," powered by hdfclife.com, from India’s emphatic win over Bangladesh at the 2023 World Cup. The two teams met at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19.

Team India put up a clinical effort to get the better of Bangladesh. Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to 256/8 in 50 overs. In the chase, the Men in Blue got home in 41.3 overs with seven wickets to spare as Virat Kohli starred with 103 not out off 97 balls.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the India-Bangladesh match, Akram named fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer bowled a spell of 2/41 from 10 overs, which stifled Bangladesh.

On why he didn’t pick Kohli, Akram explained that he was expected to do well in the chase anyways.

Asked who he would pick as the "Jeet Ka Insurance" player from the India-Bangladesh match, Akram named fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer bowled a spell of 2/41 from 10 overs, which stifled Bangladesh.

On why he didn't pick Kohli, Akram explained that he was expected to do well in the chase anyways.

Speaking of the top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-Bangladesh game, opener Shubman Gill features at No. 1 for his 53 off 55 balls. Terming Gill as an exciting player, Akram said that everyone is happy to see him having recovered from dengue fever.

“He is supremely fit, so he managed to make a comeback. Usually, it takes longer to recover. He has technique, is fit and has good mindset for a batter. He will go on to score a lot of runs for India. Bowlers, be prepared. It’s just the whole package,” Akram said, praising his fitness and talent.

"He is supremely fit, so he managed to make a comeback. Usually, it takes longer to recover. He has technique, is fit and has good mindset for a batter. He will go on to score a lot of runs for India. Bowlers, be prepared. It's just the whole package," Akram said, praising his fitness and talent.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s 48 off 40 is second on the list of top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India vs Bangladesh match. Akram termed Rohit as the world’s best white ball opener from the last six-seven years in his book.

“He takes away all the pressure from his team when he comes into bat. He plays flawless cricket and with freedom. He bats with a lot of heart and plays cricketing shots. Even when he was dismissed, he was trying to control the stroke. He never seems in a hurry and always looks in flow,” Akram stated about the Indian skipper.

"He takes away all the pressure from his team when he comes into bat. He plays flawless cricket and with freedom. He bats with a lot of heart and plays cricketing shots. Even when he was dismissed, he was trying to control the stroke. He never seems in a hurry and always looks in flow," Akram stated about the Indian skipper.

Team India lead pacer Bumrah’s 2/41 features third in the list of top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-Bangladesh encounter. According to Akram, Bumrah is an unbelievable talent.

“In every match, irrespective of the opposition, he bowls with pace, swing and control. Most importantly, he takes wickets. That’s why he is one of the best bowlers in world cricket in all the formats. Bumrah swings the ball both ways and it’s a treat to watch. That guy has got total control. He has returned from injury after nearly a year,” Akram elaborated.

With his performance, Bumrah saved India from a precarious situation after Bangladesh’s openers added 93. When it comes to cricket, every wicket counts and Bumrah’s scalps have proved it.

The same goes for savings - every penny saved can make a big difference. Let HDFC Life help you save for a better tomorrow.

“After padding up as an opener, he never talked to anyone” - Akram on Saeed Anwar’s bizarre superstitions

A number of cricketers have superstitions, which can go from funny to rather inexplicable. Akram shared one from the latter category about Saeed Anwar and said:

“I remember vaguely; he had an odd one. After padding up as an opener, he never talked to anyone. That was very annoying. He used to just sit there, close his eyes for about five minutes. I think he used to visualize.”

Cricketers would be the first to admit that any superstition or habit cannot help a cricketer as much as practice and proper planning. Similarly, you should also plan your future and not leave anything to superstition. Secure your Jeet Ka Insurance by visiting hdfclife.com now!