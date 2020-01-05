Super Smash 2019-20: Leo Carter becomes first New Zealand player to hit six 6s in an over

Leo Carter plays for Canterbury in the domestic circuit

What's the story?

25-year-old Canterbury batsman Leo Carter became the first New Zealander to hit six 6s in an over, achieving the feat during Canterbury's Super Smash game against Northern Knights earlier today.

The background

Only six players had previously been able to accomplish the unique feat of scoring six 6s in an over. West Indies legend Gary Sobers was the first player to smash six maximums in an over while Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai was the most recent player to join the list that also features Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley.

The heart of the matter

In the 22nd match of Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights set Canterbury a mammoth target of 220, riding on wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert's 74-run knock. Canterbury's openers provided a solid platform during the run chase but they needed a special effort from someone to take them over the line.

Leo Carter (70*) came out to bat in the 11th over and took his time to settle in the middle. Canterbury required 64 runs off the last 5 overs when Anton Devcich took on the task of bowling the 16th over of the match. Carter sensed his opportunity and cut loose, sending each of the six deliveries into the stands.

Devcich's over turned the tide of the game as Canterbury were left with 28 runs to get off 24 balls. Carter and skipper Cole McConchie (49*) completed the formalities and guided Canterbury to a 7-wicket win.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Carter following his exploits in this game. His aggressive batting style has caught the eye of many and he could be in line for a national team call-up in the near future.