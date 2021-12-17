Super Smash 2021-22, Central Stags vs Otago Volts: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Central Stags will take on the Otago Volts in the eighth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand will host this high-octane clash.

The Stags suffered their first loss in the competition when against the Kings in their last game. Batting first, the Kings posted 172 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs. It was a daunting task ahead of the Stags to chase that down. They were eventually bowled out for only 125, and will look to return to winning ways against the Otago Volts.

The Otago Volts, meanwhile, beat Northern Brave in their last game. In a close-fought contest, the Otago Volts did a fine job of restricting Northern Brave to 146. Their batters then stepped up as they romped home with three wickets and two deliveries to spare.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Otago Volts, Match 8, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 18th 2021, Saturday; 07:10 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is good for batting. The bowlers do get some extra zip off the surface with the new bal,l but it is a good surface to bat on. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Weather Forecast

The temperature in Napier is expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius on matchday. A full game should ensue, as there is no rain predicted on Saturday.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Probable XIs

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, and Jayden Lennox picked up two wickets each but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Kings posted 172 on the board. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 125, losing the game by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox.

Otago Volts

Josh Finnie and Michael Rippon picked up two scalps apiece, helping their team restrict Northern Brave to 146. Neil Broom then led their charge with the bat, scoring 62, as they won with two deliveries to spare.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

The Central Stags are coming off a loss in their previous game, whereas the Otago Volts beat Northern Brave in their last outings. Both sides look strong on paper, so it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Saturday.

The Volts have a good balance to their side, so expect them to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Otago Volts to win this game.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

