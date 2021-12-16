Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The seventh match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 will see Northern Brave lock horns against Auckland Aces. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this exciting encounter.

Northern Brave’s first game of the competition against the Otago Volts was washed out due to rain. In their second game against the same opposition, they suffered a loss in a close-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, Northern Brave managed to score 146 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then did well to pick up seven wickets but the Volts chased down the total with two balls to spare. The Brave will be hoping to put their best foot forward and register their first win of the competition.

Auckland Aces will be playing their first game of the Super Smash. The Aces have been one of the most successful sides in the Men’s Super Smash, winning four titles so far. They will be chasing their fifth title and will be eager to get off to a winning start to the competition.

They had a disappointing season last time around. They managed to win only two games out of 10 and will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition of the Super Smash.

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces, Match 7, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 17th 2021, Friday, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once set. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Friday.

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to hover between -1 and 5 degrees Celsius. It will continue to stay cool throughout the day.

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Probable XIs

Northern Brave

Katene Clarke made the highest score at the top of the order with 49, but lack of a big partnership meant they could only make 146 runs in their 20 overs. Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher, and Frederick Walker picked up two wickets each but failed to defend the total as the Volts chased it down with two balls to spare.

Probable XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Colin De Grandhomme, Peter Bocock, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Fredercick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of the Super Smash. The likes of Glenn Philips and William Somerville will be looking to use their international experience and contribute to the team’s success.

Probable XI

Robert O’Donnell (c), William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Glenn Philips (wk), Graeme Beghin, Ben Horne, Olly Pringle, William Somerville, Ryan Harrison, Danru Ferns, Bradley Rodden

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Northern Brave have played two games so far and have lost one with the other being washed out due to rain. They need to be on their toes while facing the Auckland Aces on Friday, who will be playing their first game and will look to kick off with a win.

Northern Brave look a balanced side—expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Northern Brave to win this encounter.

Northern Brave vs Auckland Aces Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

