Super Smash 2021-22, Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 11 of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 sees Northern Brave square off against Canterbury Kings at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Northern Brave defeated Auckland Aces comprehensively in their last game. Bowling first, the Northern Brave bowlers put up a brilliant show that knocked over the Aces on 92. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in 15.1 overs. The Northern Brave won the game by six wickets and will be brimming with confidence coming into this game.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, beat Wellington Firebirds in their previous encounter. Batting first, the Firebirds posted 151 on the board, losing nine wickets. It was tricky for the Kings but they were up to the task as they chased down the total in the 17th over, winning the game by six wickets.

With both sides coming off wins, it promises to be a cracking contest on Thursday.

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings Match Details:

Match: Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings, Match 11, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings Probable XIs

Northern Brave

Anurag Verma and Frederick Walker picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them knock over the Auckland Aces on 92. Katene Clarke (28) and Tim Seifert (38*) gave them a good start as they got across the line in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

Canterbury Kings

Matt Henry and Edward Nuttall starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each as they restricted the Wellington Firebirds to 151. Contributions from Chad Bowes (62) and Cam Fletcher (52*) helped them chase down the total with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Blake Coburn

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings Match Prediction

Both Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings have won their previous games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing in their upcoming clash.

Canterbury Kings have a good balance to their side and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Canterbury Kings to win this encounter.

Northern Brave vs Canterbury Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

