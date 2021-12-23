Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Firebirds lock horns against Auckland Aces in the 12th match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Wellington Firebirds faced Canterbury Kings in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. After electing to bat first, the Firebirds did a fine job of posting 151 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers then failed to step up as they failed to pick up regular wickets as the Kings chased down the total in the 17th over. The Firebirds need to be on their toes while facing the Aces on Friday.

The Auckland Aces lost to Northern Brave in their previous encounter. It was a disappointing showing from them and they need to be at their absolute best against the Firebirds in their next clash. After being asked to bat first, the Auckland batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 92. The Aces bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but a lack of runs on the board resulted in the Brave chasing down the total in the 16th over.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Details:

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, Match 12, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some extra zip off the surface and we might see some lateral movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Wellington are expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Probable XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Contributions from the lower-order batters helped them post 151 on the board, with Tim Robinson top-scoring with 32. Logan van Beek and Ben Sears did pick up two wickets but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Auckland Aces

Only two batters managed to get into double digits. Lockie Ferguson top-scored with 26 as they were bundled out on 92. Sean Solia picked up two wickets but failed to defend the modest total.

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Prediction

Both the Firebirds and Aces have lost their respective previous fixtures and need to be at their absolute best in their upcoming clash to get back to winning ways. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Friday.

Auckland Aces look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Auckland Aces to win this encounter.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Finn Allen score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far