Super Smash 2021-22, Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with the Central Stags in the fourth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand will host this exciting contest.

The Firebirds, led by Michael Bracewell, are sitting pretty in second spot in the points table with a net run rate of 1.350. In their first game, on November 26, they defeated Canterbury by 27 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Firebirds scored 17 for seven. Opener Finn Allen led the charge with a 30-ball 57, laced with four fours and as many sixes. It was his 89-run stand for the opening wicket with Luke Georgeson that set the platform for the Firebirds. Skipper Doug Bracewell and Jamie Gibson also chipped in with cameos.

Thereafter, the Firebirds bowlers restricted their opponents to 150 for nine. Michael Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. Hamish Bennett and Nathan Smith picked up two wickets apiece. Logan van Beek and Peter Younghusband also did well.

The Stags, led by Tom Bruce, also made a stupendous start to the tournament. On November 28, they defeated Otago by five wickets. After opting to bat first, Otago racked up 184 for four on the board, with Hamish Rutherford scoring a magnificent 47-ball 82.

Thereafter, skipper Tom Bruce stepped up and demolished the opposition bowling attack. He stayed not out on 114 off 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. Opening batter Greg Hay lent him apt support.

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags, Match 4, Men’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date and Time: December 5th 2021, Friday, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Pitch Report

The pitch in Wellington is generally an excellent one for batting. Batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy, but there is a minimum chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark.

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Probable XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Probable XI

Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Nick Greenwood, Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Robinson, Jamie Gibson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Central Stags

Probable XI

Greg Hay, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Christian Leopard, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Match Prediction

Both the Firebirds and the Stags have strong batting units. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if the chasing team comes out trumps.

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Finn Allen score a half century? Yes No 2 votes so far