Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts, Match 28

Auckland Aces played their last league match of the Super Smash 2023-24 against Northern Districts on Saturday. A 44-run win for the Aces ensured their place in the final.

Robert O'Donnell and Co. registered their sixth win in the competition and extended their dominance at the top of the points table. With six wins in 10 matches, Auckland Aces have secured the pole position.

Northern Districts are languishing at the bottom of the points table. In nine matches, they have only managed to secure two wins. Wellington Firebirds have played nine matches thus far, accumulating five wins.

That are sitting at number two on the points table. At number three are Central Stags, who have four wins in 10 matches and 22 points. Canterbury Kings still have one league stage match left to play. They too have four wins in nine matches and have 20 points thus far.

Canterbury Kings find themselves at number five on the points table followed by Otago Volts. In nine matches, the Volts have managed to secure two wins this season.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 AUCKLAND ACES 10 6 2 0 2 28 1.247 2 WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS 9 5 3 0 1 22 0.927 3 CENTRAL STAGS 10 4 3 1 2 22 0.337 4 CANTERBURY KINGS 9 4 3 0 2 20 0.592 5 OTAGO VOLTS 9 2 5 1 1 12 -1.675 6 NORTHERN DISTRICTS 9 2 7 0 0 8 -1.226

Auckland Aces finishes the league stage with a 44-run win over Northern Districts

Auckland Aces secured their sixth win in the Super Smash 2023-24 after beating Northern Districts by 44 runs on Saturday. The Aces put on a team effort with the bat and notched a formidable score of 181 runs on the board.

George Walker (33 off 22) and Seal Solia (21 off 13) put on a 54-run partnership for the opening wicket. Skipper Robert O’Donnell capitalized on that start with an impactful knock of 47 off 33 deliveries. Later, the likes of Calm Fletcher (24 off 15) and William O’Donnell (24 off 14) provided the finishing touches.

In pursuit of the target, Northern Districts were bundled out for just 137 runs. Katene Clarke top-scored with a 32-run knock in 27 deliveries. Danru Ferns and Louis Delport led the way with the ball as they combined to pick up six wickets. Seal Solia returned with two wickets as well.

