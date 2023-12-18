Super Smash 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Super Smash 2023 will start tomorrow (December 19) with a match between Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings at the Eden Park Outer Oval. It is the premier T20 tournament of New Zealand, with four other teams, namely Otago Volts, Wellington Firebirds, Northern Brave and Central Stags, also participating in the competition.

The six teams will compete against each other twice from December 19 to January 23, with the number one team advancing to the final. The second and third-placed teams will have to compete in an Elimination Final on January 26, with the winner progressing to the final on January 28.

Expand Tweet

The women's Super Smash 2023 competition will also be held simulatenously, with six teams, namely Auckland Hearts, Northern Brave, Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, Otago Sparks and Wellington Blaze, competing in a similar tournament.

Some top names of New Zealand Cricket will be in action, and here are the telecast and live streaming details.

Super Smash 2023 telecast channel list

TVNZ will broadcast all matches of the Super Smash tournament in New Zealand. Fans can watch the men's and women's matches live on TVNZ. Cricket fans residing in India can watch both tournaments live on FanCode. There will be no live telecast of any games in India.

A subscription will be needed to watch the matches live on FanCode. The pass for one match costs ₹25, the entire men's tournament costs ₹129, while for the women's tournament, it costs ₹99. The annual pass for FanCode costs ₹699, covering both the tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete telecast channel list for men's and women's tournaments in India as well as in New Zealand:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming).

New Zealand: TVNZ.

Highlights of all matches will be available on FanCode and official social media page of the tournament. You can follow the live score of all games on Sportskeeda.