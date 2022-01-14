Super Smash T20 2021-22, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming

Auckland Aces will take on the Otago Volts in the 23rd game of Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Auckland are in 5th position, with three wins and as many defeats in six matches. They have been decent so far but will need to be at their best in the upcoming games.

The Otago Volts, meanwhile, have been below par this season as they are at the bottom of the points table with just one win and six losses in eight games. One of their matches ended as a no result.

Auckland defeated Otago by 8 wickets in their encounter earlier this season. The bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Otago to a meager 129. Otago's batters couldn't make much of an impact, except Nick Kelly, who scored 58 runs.

For Auckland, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister took four and two wickets, respectively. George Worker chipped in with 53 runs, while Mark Chapman top-scored with 55. The Auckland batters took their team over the line without breaking any sweat.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts, Match 23, Super Smash T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park is a good one for batting. The average score batting first is 169 runs. Teams batting second have won 15 games out of 28. Batsmen will enjoy the flat pitch and short dimensions of the ground.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Weather Forecast

It could get cloudy on the match day. The temperature will be between 21-24 degrees celsius.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Probable XIs

Auckland Aces

Glenn Phillips scored 53 runs in the last game against Canterbury, which Auckland ended up losing. George Worker (23 runs), Graeme Beghin (23 runs) and Robert O’Donnell (22 runs) added some good contributions as well. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets, while Glenn Phillips, William Somerville and Ben Lister picked up one wicket each.

Probable XI

George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Adhitya Ashok, Ben Lister.

Otago Volts

Otago lost their last game against Wellington. JJ Jones, Neil Broom and Nick Kelly all contributed with 35 runs each. Anaru Kitchen and Beckham Wheeler each picked up a wicket.

Probable XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), JJ Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Match Prediction

Auckland have been decent so far in the six matches they have played. Their team looks more balanced and confident than Otago and they will go into this game as favorites.

Otago, meanwhile, has failed to perform as a team and it reflects in their position in the points table. They will look to play for pride and win their remaining two games this season.

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

