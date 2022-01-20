Super Smash T20 2021-22 Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Canterbury Kings and Northern Brave will come face to face in the 27th match of Super Smash T20 2021-22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Northern Brave are at the top of the points table with six wins in eight matches and one No Result game. Canterbury Kings, meanwhile, follow them in second position with an identical number of wins from eight matches.

Northern Brave won a thriller of a contest by one wicket when these two sides played earlier this season. Batting first, Canterbury were bowled out for just 107 runs, with Henry Nicholls contributing 35 runs. Joe Walker picked up three wickets while Trent Boult, Anurag Verma and Ish Sodhi had two scalps each.

Canterbury were nine wickets down and needed six off the final ball when Trent Boult smacked the ball into the stands and won the match for his team. Katene Clarke assisted him with 32 runs. Ed Nuttal picked up three wickets, with Blake Coburn claiming two.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave, Match 27, Super Smash T20 2021-22

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval Christchurch

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Pitch Report

It’s a decent wicket to bat on at the Hagley Oval. Batters will enjoy the short boundaries of the venue. The average first innings score here is 159 runs. Chasing teams have won 15 out of the 32 matches played here.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Weather Forecast

It will be a pleasant day to play cricket in Christchurch. The sun will be out with the temperatures hovering between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain interruption.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Probable XIs

Canterbury Kings

Canterbury won their last match against the Auckland Aces by 18 runs. They have been performing very consistently this season. Bowling attack is their main strength but they do have some quality batters to go with that.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie(c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Ed Nuttall.

Northern Knights

The Northern Knights are in red hot form this season. They won their last game against the Wellington Firebirds by six wickets. The Knights' batters and bowlers have been very consistent throughout the tournament and will look to continue their good form.

Probable XI

Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Match Prediction

Both teams are very balanced and are in good form this season. But Canterbury will have the edge, having won their last face-off. They’ll once again be the favorites to win this encounter as well.

Prediction: Canterbury Kings to win this match.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave Live Streaming and Channel List

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

