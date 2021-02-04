Super50 Cup 2020-21: Full schedule, squads and match timings

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has announced the schedule of the Super50 Cup, which is their domestic One-Day League.
The Super50 Cup will commence on February 7 with the Leeward Islands locking horns with the Winward Islands in the season opener. The six teams taking part at the Super50 Cup are the Leeward Islands, Winward Islands, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.
Each team will play the other once in the league phase with the top four sides making it to the semi-finals. The summit clash of the Super50 Cup is slated for 27th February at Antigua.
All 19 matches of the Super50 Cup will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. This step was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.
Super 50 Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)
7th February, Sunday
The Leeward Islands vs the Windward Islands at 6:30 PM
8th February, Monday
Guyana vs Barbados at 11:00 PM
10th February, Wednesday
The Leeward Islands vs Barbados at 11:00 PM
11th February, Thursday
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago at 6:30 PM
12th February, Friday
Leeward Island vs Guyana at 11:00 PM
13th February, Saturday
The Windward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM
14th February, Sunday
Jamaica vs Guyana at 11:00 PM
15th February, Monday
Trinidad and Tobago vs Barbados at 6:30 PM
16th February, Tuesday
The Windward Islands vs Jamaica at 11:00 PM
17th February, Wednesday
The Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM
18th February, Thursday
The Windward Islands vs Barbados at 6:30 PM
19th February, Friday
The Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at 6:30 PM
20th February, Saturday
Guyana vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM
21st February, Sunday
Barbados vs Jamaica at 11:00 PM
22nd February, Monday
The Windward Islands vs Guyana at 6:30 PM
24th February, Wednesday
TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 1) at 11:00 PM
25th February, Thursday
TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 2)at 11:00 PM
26th February, Friday
TBD vs TBD (Fifth Place play-off) at 6:30 PM
27th February, Saturday
TBD vs TBD (Final) at 11:00 PM
Super50 Cup 2021 Squads
Barbados
Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.
Guyana
Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, and Nial Smith.
Jamaica
Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.
Leeward Islands
Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge (Vice-Captain), Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Terance Warde.
Trinidad and Tobago
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.
Windward Islands
Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, and Kevin Stoute.