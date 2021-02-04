Super50 Cup 2020-21: Full schedule, squads and match timings

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has announced the schedule of the Super50 Cup, which is their domestic One-Day League.

The Super50 Cup will commence on February 7 with the Leeward Islands locking horns with the Winward Islands in the season opener. The six teams taking part at the Super50 Cup are the Leeward Islands, Winward Islands, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Each team will play the other once in the league phase with the top four sides making it to the semi-finals. The summit clash of the Super50 Cup is slated for 27th February at Antigua.

All 19 matches of the Super50 Cup will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. This step was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Caribbean.

Super 50 Cup 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

7th February, Sunday

The Leeward Islands vs the Windward Islands at 6:30 PM

8th February, Monday

Guyana vs Barbados at 11:00 PM

10th February, Wednesday

The Leeward Islands vs Barbados at 11:00 PM

11th February, Thursday

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago at 6:30 PM

12th February, Friday

Leeward Island vs Guyana at 11:00 PM

13th February, Saturday

The Windward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM

14th February, Sunday

Jamaica vs Guyana at 11:00 PM

15th February, Monday

Trinidad and Tobago vs Barbados at 6:30 PM

16th February, Tuesday

The Windward Islands vs Jamaica at 11:00 PM

17th February, Wednesday

The Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM

18th February, Thursday

The Windward Islands vs Barbados at 6:30 PM

19th February, Friday

The Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at 6:30 PM

20th February, Saturday

Guyana vs Trinidad and Tobago at 11:00 PM

21st February, Sunday

Barbados vs Jamaica at 11:00 PM

22nd February, Monday

The Windward Islands vs Guyana at 6:30 PM

24th February, Wednesday

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 1) at 11:00 PM

25th February, Thursday

TBD vs TBD (Semi-Final 2)at 11:00 PM

26th February, Friday

TBD vs TBD (Fifth Place play-off) at 6:30 PM

27th February, Saturday

TBD vs TBD (Final) at 11:00 PM

Super50 Cup 2021 Squads

Barbados

Jason Holder will lead the Barbados team at the Super50 Cup

Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Guyana

Leon Johnson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, and Nial Smith.

Jamaica

Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge (Vice-Captain), Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Terance Warde.

Trinidad and Tobago

Kieron Pollard will lead Barbados at the Super50 Cup

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, and Kevin Stoute.