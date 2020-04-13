Surinder Khanna: "Captain Gavaskar appreciated my suggestion that led to a wicket in our 1984 Asia Cup triumph."

An exclusive interview with Surinder Khanna, the hero of India's win at the inaugural 1984 Asia Cup.

Khanna, who had played for India at the 1979 World Cup, was making a comeback after a 5-year hiatus.

It was a year after India's triumph at Lord's in the Prudential World Cup. One Day cricket was gaining prominence in the country. In a bid to promote goodwill between the Asian countries, the inaugural Asia Cup was held between India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 1984.

And on this day, 36 years back, the Sunil Gavaskar-led Indian team beat Pakistan to become the first Asian champions. India scored 188/4 in 46 overs and then bundled out their arch-rivals for 134. Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny took three wickets each. Before this match, India defeated Sri Lanka by ten wickets after bowling them out for just 96. Chetan Sharma (3), Madan Lal (3), and Manoj Prabhakar (2) ripped through the Lankan batting.

The common aspect in both the victories was a certain Surinder Khanna, who was making a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of almost five years. The aggressive wicket-keeper batsman scored half-centuries in the two matches to win the Man-of-the-Match in both games and also bag the Man-of-the-Series award.

Indian team with the Asia Cup trophy. Pic Courtesy - Surinder Khanna's collections.

Despite this success, Khanna's cricket career didn't scale the heights that he would have hoped for. Nevertheless, whenever there is a discussion on Asia Cup, his name is fondly recalled. He is currently the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He kindly accepted our request for an interview. We spoke on various topics ranging from his entry into cricket, Asia Cup, and the IPL. Read on to find out more.

How did you get into the game of cricket?

I was in a government school in Shakti Nagar No.1 and used to play all sports. Our sports teacher Harpal Singh, who was an athletics coach, used to encourage us a lot. One of my friends, Narendar Pal Singh Wasan, who used to practice in the Birla School for Sonnet Club, asked me to come after he saw me playing. Initially, I was hesitant, but slowly the interest grew.

Another senior player, Gursharan Singh (currently in Toronto), used to play for the Delhi school team, and he called me for the trials somewhere around 1970-71. MN Tandon of the DDCA noticed me there, but said that I was too young. I came back home disappointed and continued my focus on other games like Table Tennis, Badminton, Basketball, and Kho-kho.

After a few days, Pritam Nirankari (who led the North Zone in all-India schools cricket) came to my house with a message from Mr. Tandon. He wanted that 'chhota sa (small) wicket-keeper' since few of the players had been found over-age. Thus, I was selected for the Delhi school team and then for the North-zone school's team, which had Kapil Dev, Ashok Malhotra, and Rajinder Amarnath, among others.

Later, on former First-Class cricketer Hari Gidwani's insistence, my father got me admitted to Hindu College, which had a good team and decent cricket facilities. Aise hi cricket ka silsila aur journey chalti rahi. (In this way my cricketing journey continued).

He was India's wicket-keeper in the 1984 Asia Cup

What prompted you to take up wicket-keeping?

Initially, I used to bowl leg-breaks, off-breaks, and even seam-up. It so happened that in a club match, our wicket-keeper had got injured and there was nobody to keep the wickets. I was a good fielder and was fit back then. So, I decided to keep and played a part in a couple of wickets. Then, the renowned coach Tarak Sinha suggested that my reflexes were good and that I should consider wicket-keeping. Slowly, I started enjoying it. Woh kehte hain na, khud ko maloom nahin hota hai ki kya karna hai (It is said that we don't know what we want). So, I can say that it happened by chance.

When did you think that you could represent India?

In an Under-22 game between North Zone and West Zone in Calcutta, I scored a century on a grassy wicket after my team had lost early wickets. People stood up and took notice of that knock.

The North Zone seniors team led by Bedi (Bishan Singh) Saab was also in town for a Duleep Trophy match. In the evening, I went to meet Hari Gidwani (who was part of the Duleep Trophy team) and saw our manager Swamy Talwar. Mr. Talwar called me in a room that had Bedi Saab. That was the first time I met him. Upon hearing about my knock, Bedi Saab asked me to come to the practice sessions of the Ranji Trophy. I felt very nice.

Then I made my Ranji debut under his captaincy in the 1976-77 season. In the Quarter Final against Karnataka, I had an excellent 69-run eighth-wicket partnership with Madan Lal, who scored a century. The partnership proved crucial as we advanced to the semi-final on first-innings lead.

But the big performance that made me think that I could play for India came in the 1978-79 Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, which had the likes of BS Chandrasekhar and Roger Binny. I scored a century in each innings as Delhi won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. My performance was recognised, and I was selected in the Indian team for the 1979 World Cup.

When you made your debut for India, you were filling the big shoes of Syed Kirmani. What was the feeling like?

Interestingly, one of my first wicket-keeping gloves were given by Syed Kirmani in 1977 after our match against Karnataka. Bedi Saab had called me in his room in the evening to meet Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandra, Kirmani, and Vishy (Gundappa Viswanath). Kiri (Kirmani) asked me to wait for some time. He went to his home and came back with a pair of wicket-keeping gloves. On that, he wrote,' Tons of runs and lots of victims'. That was my first pair of personal gloves. I never knew that I would take up his position in the 1979 World Cup.

Who were your early cricketing heroes?

In batting, Gavaskar (Sunil) Saab and Gundappa Viswanath. Overall, I would say my all-time favourite is Garry Sobers. And since I had modelled myself on Engineer (Farokh) Saab, I was a great fan of his wicket-keeping as well as batting. I also liked Abid Ali.

Bedi Saab was also my hero. He was the only big name from Delhi during my early days. Our seniors in the Delhi team used to guide us a lot. We used to look up to them.

How was the support at home?

I am indebted to all my family members. My father, mother, sisters, and sisters-in-law used to wash my clothes every day and make Paranthe for me at 4 in the morning.

I am also grateful to the Meerut sports industry. Kailash Anand, Lokesh, and SS Sareen gave me sports equipments for free. In Jalandhar also, they never asked for money. Even today, I have a good relationship with them. In return, I never took money from them after I started playing for India. Today also, when I send a cricketer with limited financial resources, who need sports goods, they honour my request.

After the 1979 World Cup, you were out of the team for almost five years. Can you talk about your comeback in 1984?

I kept on performing well in the domestic matches. Bedi Saab humare ko bahut hard work karate they. (Bedi Saab used to ensure that we worked hard). Hari Gidwani, who was the captain of my college team, also encouraged me a lot. So, in 1984, in a way, I was prepared as my season had been excellent.

Just before the Indian selection, I had scored 146 on a wet wicket against West Zone in the 1983-84 Duleep Trophy final in Cuttack. West Zone bowler Raju Kulkarni was quite quick. Few selectors who were on the ground witnessed my performance. I remember that innings because people used to write that I was predominantly an on-side player. But in that match, I showed that I could play on the off-side as well. I would say, when you are in good touch, luck is also in your favour.

In life, you rarely get a second chance. I was lucky to get it—Taqdeer aur upar waale ka aashirwaad keh sakte ho. Khiladi to sab achhe hote hain (It was my destiny and blessings from God. There were many good players around).

Surinder Khanna was an aggressive batsman.

Your memories of the 1984 Asia Cup?

In 1979, when I made my debut, I wasn't aware of the English conditions. This time around, I had the experience and knew what was required at the international level. Gavaskar Saab, who was the captain, had picked me over Syed Kirmani and had also given me a chance to open the batting. I was fully prepared. I could pick the ball very early in that tournament. Being a wicket-keeper helped me understand the bounce and pace of the ball. When the Sri Lankans or the Pakistanis bowled bouncers, I hooked them comfortably.

That tournament had grassy wickets. Imagine that without Kapil Dev, we bowled Sri Lanka out for 90 odd runs. Chetan Sharma, Roger Binny, and Manoj Prabhakar bowled well.

We had a good and a very happy team. There was a good atmosphere in the dressing room. Abbas Ali Baig was our manager, and he used to ensure that we were on time every day. In fact, in the heat of Sharjah, he would have us dressed in blazers for official functions.

Wicket-keepers generally give suggestions to the captain and the bowler. Did you also used to provide advice to Gavaskar in the Asia Cup?

I remember an incident when Roger Binny was given the ball after Chetan Sharma's initial spell. I told Sandeep Patil, who was standing in the slips that we should continue with Sharma as he was in a good rhythm. Sri Lankan captain Duleep Mendis had just come in, and I remembered that in the 1979 World Cup game, he played a good knock against us.

Sandy (Patil) asked me to tell this directly to Sunny Bhai. But I thought, how could a player like me who was making a comeback give suggestions to a great player like Gavaskar. But Sandy insisted that I should tell it to the captain.

Upon hearing me, the skipper said that it was a good suggestion. And when Sharma took Mendis' wicket, Sunny Bhai appreciated me. With a thumbs-up sign, he said, "Well done, Khanna ji, good suggestion."

Surinder Khanna after the victory.

.

How was the feeling after having contributed to both the Indian victories?

A few of my college friends had come to watch the tournament. So, after the match against Sri Lanka, I saw my friend Sunil Bhatia doing bhangra on the ground with a tri-color in his hand. Seeing this, I requested Sunny Bhai to allow them inside. He obliged, and we had a good celebration. During that tournament, my friends were of great help. I am in touch with them, even today. Real friends are from school and college time only. Baad mein jo milte hain woh to vyapari hi milte hain. (Later on you only meet business people and not real friends).

After we won the tournament, a gala party was thrown by Abdulrahman Bukhatir. His hospitality was excellent. There was a five-course meal, and drinks were flowing like anything. Few actors and actresses from Bombay (now Mumbai) had also come.

Although cricket is a team sport, there are instances when you come in the limelight. When it so happens, it gives you great satisfaction. Even after so many years, yaad aati hai to lagta hai ki kya mahoul tha. (I still remember what an occasion it was). I was fortunate that it happened in my comeback, and we could win the first Asia Cup with my performances.

Surinder Khanna is currently part of the IPL Governing Council.

How has been your experience in the Governing Council of the IPL?

It has been a very good experience. The BCCI team led by Sourav Ganguly is very good. I must compliment the young team who value our views. They respect us for our age. We have positive discussions.

Given the current scenario, what's the future of this years' IPL?

The priority is that the loss of lives (with COVID-19) should be minimum. That's what I am praying for. Any tournament, be it the IPL or any other, is made great by the spectators who come to see it. Jaan hai to jahan hai (Life is everything). My father used to say, "Zinda rahoge to kama loge" (You can earn if you are alive). We should adhere to the advisory by the government and the doctors. We shouldn't create problems for the administrators and the police.

Your favourite among the current crop of cricketers?

It won't be fair to single out one. But Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stand out in the current team. Rohit Sharma has his own class and charm. When he is on song, he makes batting look so easy.

Virat Kohli has a tremendous record in all the three formats, and his consistency is impressive. Among the new ones, Mayank Agarwal has impressed me a lot.

Dhoni (MS) has played for so long, and his fitness level is merely superb. He has won so many matches for us. I admire all these guys.