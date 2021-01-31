“Surprising we are an under-performing side in ICC events” - Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has expressed surprise that India haven’t been able to win ICC events for an extended period of time. The Indian team last won an ICC event in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Saba Karim admitted that he expected India to win many more ICC events. He said in this regard:

“I am very surprised. I did expect India to have many more World Cup trophies in our cabinet. In terms of ICC events, we are an under-performing side. And, I find that very surprising. Why is that why we are not able to win these World Cup events, be it T20 or one-day?”

Karim pointed out that twice India have come close to winning the T20 World Cup - once in Mumbai when they lost to West Indies in the semi-finals, and once before that, when they lost to Sri Lanka in the final in Dhaka.

Hoping Australia win acts as a catalyst for ICC events: Saba Karim

According to the 53-year-old, India have had the team to win ICC events for many years now, but things just haven’t fallen together. Karim further said on the issue:

“We were a better side, we had great preparations. We had the right kind of match-winners, but somehow everything didn’t come together for us. Same thing happened in the 2019 World Cup in England. So, that’s one area of concern for us. But I am sure some of the selectors, the team management and some of the senior players, who have been a part of the entire system for a number of years, would love to add to that World Cup tally for India.”

He signed off saying:

“Hopefully things should change and this win in Australia can act as a catalyst for us for ICC events also.”

In June 2013 #TeamIndia won the ICC Champions Trophy under Dhoni's captaincy.



With the Champion's Trophy victory, MS Dhoni became the only Captain to win all three ICC trophies.#ThankYouMSD pic.twitter.com/nKh3OdNAcJ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

India are scheduled to host the T20 World Cup this year as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup. The rescheduled 2022 T20 World Cup will take place in Australia.