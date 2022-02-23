Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer make massive gains in ICC T20I rankings for batters

Team India’s middle-order batters Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer have made big gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters following their impressive performances against the West Indies.

The Indians hammered the Windies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. Suryakumar was the leading run-getter for the hosts, amassing 107 runs from three games at a sensational strike rate of 194.55. He was named Player of the Series for his consistent efforts. Iyer, on the other hand, contributed 92 runs at a strike rate of 184.

Following the series against the Windies, Suryakumar has climbed 35 places and is now at No.21 in the ICC T20I rankings for batters. Left-hander Iyer, meanwhile, has jumped 203 places and is at No.115 in the latest rankings. Nicholas Pooran, who was the leading run-scorer in the series, hammering 184 runs at a strike rate of 140.46, moved up five places to the No.13 spot.

While Suryakumar registered scores of 34*, 8 and 65 in the three matches against West Indies, Iyer contributed 24*, 33 and 35*. In the third T20I, the duo were involved in a sizzling 91-run stand off just 37 balls for the fifth wicket. Suryakumar scored 65 off 31, while Iyer was unbeaten on 35 off 19. The former has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Following another T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka, Aussie left-arm spinner Ashton Agar moved into the top 10 of the bowler rankings. He presently occupies the No.9 slot. Agar was very economical in the last two games, registering figures of 1/14 and 1/19. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana also continued to impress. He has gained 12 places and is now at the No.17 position.

Shifting focus to the Test rankings, New Zealand pacers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee moved up a place each following their performances in the first Test against South Africa.

Jamieson is now at No.3 in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers while Southee is at No.5. Neil Wagner, who made key contributions with bat and ball, rose four places and now occupies the No.13 position in the all-rounders' rankings.

