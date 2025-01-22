Suryakumar Yadav vs Jos Buttler - comparing the stats of the two after 78 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler will be leading their respective sides in the five-match T20I series between India and England. The first T20I is all set to take place on Wednesday (January 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Suryakumar has arguably been India's finest T20I batter in the last few years, while also holding the top spot in the ICC rankings for quite some time. Due to his consistency and talent, he was made the Indian team's leader in the shortest format after Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Meanwhile, Buttler has been playing for the England T20I side since 2011, and has garnered 3,389 runs at an average of 35.61, with a solitary century and 25 half-centuries. He remains a cult figure in English cricket owing to his incredible track record and will play an important role for the visitors against India.

Trending

Ahead of the first T20I, let's compare how Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler have performed after their first 78 T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Jos Buttler: Who has scored more runs after 78 T20Is?

Suryakumar Yadav - 2,570 runs

Suryakumar Yadav has so far amassed 2,570 runs in 78 games (74 innings) at an average of 40.79 and a phenomenal strike rate of 167.86. His finest knock on home soil came against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in January 2023, where he slammed 112* off 51 balls.

Jos Buttler - 1,671 runs

Until the 78th T20I of his illustrious career, Jos Buttler had accumulated 1,671 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 140.78. In the initial years, Buttler got off to good starts but could only convert them into a big knock as his career progressed. During this phase, his top knock for England came against Australia in Southampton, where he hit 77* off 54 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Jos Buttler: Who has more runs overseas after 78 T20Is?

Be it any format, a player's merit is defined by how well he has done on overseas soil. Let's take a look at who has fared better between the two captains, who have surprisingly played the same number of overseas games in the first 78 T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav - 1,554 runs (49 games)

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1,554 runs in 49 games (46 innings) at an average of 39.85 and a strike rate of 166.20, with three centuries and 12 fifties. He registered his career-best knock of 117* against England in Nottingham in July 2022.

Expand Tweet

Jos Buttler - 1,070 runs (49 games)

Jos Buttler had racked up 1,070 runs in 49 games (46 innings) at an average of 33.43, with seven fifties. In March 2021, the England T20I captain produced a knock of 83* off 52 against India in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Jos Buttler: Who holds better average in T20 World Cup games after 78 T20Is?

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has appeared in three T20 World Cup editions (2021, 2022, 2024). Until his 78th T20I appearance, Buttler had featured in three T20 WCs (2012, 2014, 2016) as well.

Suryakumar Yadav - 40

Suryakumar has scored 438 runs in 14 T20 World Cup games at an average of 39.81. His best knock of 68* off 40 came against South Africa in the 2022 edition of the showpiece event in Perth.

Jos Buttler - 27.27

Expand Tweet

In his first three T20 World Cup appearances, Jos Buttler had garnered 305 runs in 15 games at an average of 27.27. He hit 66* off 37 balls against Sri Lanka in a crucial game of the 2016 edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️