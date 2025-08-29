Suryakumar Yadav vs Travis Head - comparing their stats after 41 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav will captain Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup, which will take place in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 34-year-old underwent a sports hernia surgery in June this year in Munich, Germany. However, he was declared fit by the BCCI after he successfully completed his rehabilitation.

Ad

Before undergoing the surgery, the right-handed batter had an exceptional IPL 2025 campaign for Mumbai Indians (MI). He was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament, with 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. Suryakumar slammed five fifties, with a best of 73*.

The Indian captain, however, had a horror run with the bat in the Men in Blue's previous T20I assignment against England at home earlier this year. In five innings, he managed a mere 28 runs.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar and Australia's Travis Head are considered among the most dangerous T20 batters in world cricket. The latter has played 41 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare Suryakumar's stats with that of Head at the same stage.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Travis Head - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 41 T20Is?

After 41 T20Is, Suryakumar had 1,395 runs to his name at an impressive average of 45. Of his T20I runs at that stage, 274 came in six innings against England at an average of 45.66. He had also scored 242 runs in seven innings against West Indies at an average of 40.33.

Ad

Further, in four innings against South Africa, he had 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and 174 runs in four innings against New Zealand, averaging 58. Of his first 41 T20Is, Suryakumar played three matches against Australia, scoring 115 runs at an average of 38.33.

In 41 T20Is, Head has scored 1,119 runs at an average of 31.08. Of his T20I runs, 255 have come in eight innings against India at an average of 36.42. The southpaw has also scored 141 runs in six innings against South Africa, averaging 23.50 and 119 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 29.75.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav vs Travis Head - Who has a better strike rate after 41 T20Is?

After 41 T20Is, Suryakumar had a strike rate of 181.64. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 185.48 in three innings against Australia and 191.60 in six innings against England. Also, in four innings against New Zealand, he had a strike rate of 179.38 and 185.14 in four innings against South Africa.

Ad

In 41 T20Is, Head has a strike rate of 156.72. In five innings against England, he has a strike rate of 185.89 and 150.88 in eight innings against India. Further, in three innings against New Zealand, the southpaw has a strike rate of 152.33 and 139.60 in six innings against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Travis Head - Who has more 50-plus scores after 41 T20Is?

After 41 T20Is, Suryakumar had 14 50-plus scores to his credit - two centuries and 12 half-centuries. His best of 117 at that stage was registered against England Nottingham in July 2022. A valiant effort in a losing cause, the 55-ball knock featured 14 fours and six sixes. The 34-year-old had also smashed 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in November 2022.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 1,395 45 181.64 117 2 12 Travis Head 1,119 31.08 156.72 91 0 5

Ad

(Suryakumar vs Head - batting stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

In 41 T20Is, Head has five 50-plus scores to his name. The 31-year-old is yet to score a hundred in the format for Australia. His best of 91 came off 48 balls and was registered against South Africa in Durban in September 2023. The blazing knock featured eight fours and six sixes. Of his other four fifties, two have come against Scotland and one each against England and India.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav vs Travis Head - Who has a better record in winning causes after 41 T20Is?

Of his first 41 T20Is, Suryakumar featured in 32 matches that India won. In 30 innings, he had scored 1,073 runs at an average of 48.77 and a strike rate of 185.31, with one hundred and 11 half-centuries to his credit. In nine T20Is that India lost, he scored 322 runs, averaging 35.77 at a strike rate of 70.37.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 32 1,073 48.77 185.31 111* 1 11 Travis Head 27 835 39.75 161.69 91 0 4

Ad

(Suryakumar vs Head - batting stats comparison in wins after 41 T20Is)

Head has been part of 27 T20Is that Australia have won. In 26 innings, he has scored 835 runs at an average of 37.95 and a strike rate of 161.19, with four half-centuries. In 14 matches that the Aussies have lost, he has 284 runs at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 144.89.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news