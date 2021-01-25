Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report and weather conditions

The Sydney Cricket Ground will play a neutral host to the Brisbane Heat vs. Perth Scorchers match on January 26. This fixture is the only game of this year's Big Bash League that will take place at the SCG.

The Sydney Cricket Ground recently hosted multiple matches of the IND v AUS series. Owing to lesser COVID-19 cases in New South Wales, Cricket Australia allotted most of the tour's white-ball games to Sydney. The venue also hosted the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Usually, the Sydney Sixers use the Sydney Cricket Ground as their home venue in the BBL. In the previous season, the defending champions won five out of the six completed matches at this venue.

Brisbane Heat will be quite confident heading into their battle against the Perth Scorchers. Brisbane was the only team to defeat the Sydney Sixers at home in the 2019-20 BBL season.

The Chris Lynn-led outfit still has a chance of qualifying for the next round. Hence, they will be keen to bring their 'A' game to the table against the Perth Scorchers who are in the number one position right now.

With the Sydney Cricket Ground set to host a high-stakes match on Australia Day, here's a look at the venue's pitch report and weather conditions.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

The batsmen have enjoyed batting on the flat pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the two T20Is played between India and Australia on this ground both sides breached the 170-run landmark in all innings.

The Australian spinners bowled very well in the final T20I of the series. Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa gave away only 64 runs in their ten overs and picked up five Indian wickets. Thus, the fans should expect the batsmen and the spinners to play a significant role in the Perth vs. Brisbane match.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather conditions

It will be sunny in Sydney during this afternoon match between Perth and Brisbane. The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be 46%.