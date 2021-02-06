Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the BBL final to retain their title

Sydney Sixers won their third BBL title after defeating Perth Scorchers by 27 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, the Sixers put up a challenging score of 188-6 in their designated 20 overs. James Vince once again starred with a brilliant 95 off 60 balls.

In reply, the Scorchers were in the game till the halfway stage, needing 98 off the last 10 overs with eight wickets in hand. But the 15th over from Ben Dwarshuis in the BBL Power Surge turned out to be the game-changer. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis were sent packing in the same over. They failed to recover from the blow and went on to lose the final.

Brief BBL score: Sydney Sixers 188-6 (Vince 95, Tye 2-29). Perth Scorchers 161-9 (Livingstone 45, Dwarshuis 3-37). The Sixers won by 27 runs.

A collective bowling effort restricts the Perth Scorchers

Chasing 189 for the win, Cameron Bancroft and Liam Livingstone soon got moving as they scored 19 runs off Sean Abbott in the third over. However, Bancroft was dismissed in the 5th over for a quickfire 30 off 19 balls. After five overs, the Scorchers were well in the game, reaching 49-1.

Colin Munro was dismissed cheaply for 2 as he failed to clear the mid-off fielder. The Sixers got some tight overs in, but Livingstone soon accelerated the innings with some crucial fours and sixes. After 10 overs, the Scorchers were 91-2, needing 98 off the last 10.

Liam Livingstone goes over the leaping Dan Christian at long-off. SIX! 💥#BBL10 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/AMlg8Mm0dt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2021

But Livingstone (45) was soon dismissed by Jackson Bird for 45. Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh knocked it around for a few overs and took the BBL Power Surge in the 15th over.

It worked in favor of the bowling unit as Ben Dwarshuis dismissed both Marsh (11) and Inglis (22) in the same over. Aaron Hardie (26 off13) produced some sparks, but it turned out to be futile as the Scorchers fell 27 runs short of the target.

Advertisement

James Vince, what a catch!!



This guy is doing EVERYTHING tonight 😮 #BBL10 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/UyCZsi2kha — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2021

James Vince's 95 guides Sydney Sixers to their 3rd BBL title

Earlier, the Sixers had got off to a disastrous start as BBL's second-highest run-getter Josh Philippe was run out after a horrible mixup with James Vince. After 4 overs, they were 31-1.

James Vince carried his good form from the previous game, and he seemed to have the measure of the Scorchers bowlers. The Englishman kept finding boundaries to keep the run rate moving. Daniel Hughes holed out in the deep for 13 in the 8th over. Vince reached his 50 in 31 balls, and after ten overs, the scoreboard read 87-2.

Dropped one ball, smashing boundaries the next!



James Vince is well into the 80s now #BBL10 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/yK59NLl2fQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Moises Henriques departed for 18, but that didn't seem to affect the Englishman as he kept finding boundaries at regular intervals. The Sixers delayed taking the BBL Power Surge, and Vince departed for 95 in the 16th over.

The Power Surge was taken in the 17th over, and the two overs brought 25 runs. Jordan Silk (17*) and Dan Christian (20) provided the finishing touches to get the Sydney outfit to a respectable total of 188-6.