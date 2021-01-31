Sydney Sixers reach BBL finals as they defeat Perth Scorchers by 9 wickets

Sydney Sixers stormed into the BBL 10 finals as they defeated Perth Scorchers by 9 wickets. The Sixers meant business as they won the game with 18 balls to spare thanks to James Vince's unbeaten 98 off 53 balls.

Perth Scorchers had put up 167-6 on the board, courtesy of a vital knock from Josh Inglis (69*). However, the opening partnership of 92 in 8.5 overs between Josh Philippe (45) and James Vince blew away the Scorchers. The Perth-based outfit will get another bite at the cherry to make the finals thanks to their second-place finish in the BBL league phase.

Brief BBL score: Perth Scorchers 167-6 (Inglis 69*, Dwarshuis 2-40). Sydney Sixers 168-1 in 17 overs (Vince 98*, Livingstine 1-16). Sixers won by 9 wickets.

Sydney Sixers on course to retain BBL 10 title

Chasing 168, Josh Philippe and James Vince set the tempo from the word go. Philippe smashed a six and a four off the first over bowled by Jhye Richardson, who is the leading wicket-taker in this BBL. After six overs, they raced to 56 for no loss with the Scorchers bowlers looking clueless. Vince then smashed three consecutive boundaries off Aaron Hardie in the 7th over.

The part-time spin of Liam Livingstone brought the Scorchers their first wicket as Philippe was caught at short fine leg by Fawad Ahmed. After 10 overs, the defending champions had scored 104-1.

With victory in sights, the game became more about whether James Vince could get his hundred. Andrew Tye decided to take matter in his own hands and bowled a wide to Vince when one was needed to win, and the Englishman was left stranded on 98*.

Josh Inglis help Scorchers get to 167-6

Winning the toss and batting first, Perth Scorchers got off to a tentative start as Jason Roy was caught and bowled by Sean Abbott for 3. The Scorchers only managed 11 runs in the first 3 overs.

Colin Munro and Liam Livingstone got 19 runs off the 4th over to add some much-needed momentum their team's innings. But Livingstone didn't last long as he was caught at covers by Moises Henriques. Coming at no.4, Josh Inglis was busy at the crease and kept the scoreboard moving. After 10 overs, the Scorchers reached 74-2.

Colin Munro failed to kick-on after he did the hard part as he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Jackson Bird for 30. Mitchell Marsh (2) sadly received a howler of a decision from the umpire as he was adjudged caught down the legside. Steve O'Keefe and Carlos Brathwaite bowled some tight overs to choke the run-flow in the middle overs.

The Scorchers took the BBL Power Surge in the 16th over, and Ashton Turner and Josh Inglis made merry. The next two overs yielded 32 runs. Bowling the last over, Jackson Bird conceded two sixes as the Scorchers reached 167-4, which looked like a competitive score.

But Sydney Sixers won the BBL Qualifier with ease. The race is now to see who their opponents in the final will be.