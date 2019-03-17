Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Top 7 players from the tournament

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 17 Mar 2019, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shreyas Iyer registered the highest individual score in an innings

A plethora of domestic tournaments have been getting a huge success in India pertaining to the huge number of cricketers in the country. The passion for cricket is at the highest level in India. This passion has led to the BCCI incepting various domestic tournaments for the young guns to showcase their talent. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is one such platform which was originated so that the Indian domestic players get accustomed to the popular T20 format.

The tournament was held for the first time in the year 2008/09 being named after the famous Indian cricketer, Syed Mushtaq Ali. The 10th edition of this mega-event took place from 21 February to 14 March 2019. 37 teams battled amongst each other out of which Karnataka emerged as the champions.

Karnataka won their first ever Syed Mushtaq Ali championship title in the year 2019, conquering it from the defending champions, Delhi. The tournament comprised 5 groups with 3 groups having 7 teams and 2 groups having 8 teams each. Out of the total of 37 teams, 2 teams, Karnataka and Maharashtra progressed to the final match, played on 14 March.

Karnataka clinched the final on the back of Mayank Agarwal’s classy knock. However, few other players also came up as the top performers of this tournament. Let us take a look at the top seven performers of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#7 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been trying his best to get into the India’s ODI squad since last the few years. However, with the squad already filled with some top class players, he has failed to find a place. Hence, Shreyas is trying his best at the domestic level to fit in the national squad which reflects in his domestic performance this season.

Shreyas registered the highest individual score by an Indian in T20s while playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played an innings of 147 runs from just 55 balls against Sikkim which took the whole world with a shock. He batted with a strike rate of 267.27 which describes his current form and eagerness to play international cricket.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement