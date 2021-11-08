Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Himachal Pradesh will take on Andhra in their last game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday. Both teams will be fighting for pride as they have already crashed out of the competition.

Andhra are 3rd in the group with two wins and two losses in 4 matches. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh sits in 4th place with the same number of wins and losses in their respective 4 games.

Both teams will try to win this fixture and sign off from the competition on a high.

Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra, Round 4, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Pitch Report

It is an ideal T20 surface with something in it for everyone. The batters will have to apply themselves properly to score runs on this wicket. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a bright sunny day in Vadodara while no rain is predicted. Temperature levels are expected to hover around 18 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh are coming to this game off an impressive victory over Jammu & Kashmir. Any change in their playing eleven is unlikely.

Probable XI: Amit Thakur, Ankush Bains (WK), Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (C), Mayank Dagar, Naveen Kanwar, Nikhil Gangta, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

Andhra

Andhra lost their last game to Rajasthan after a batting collapse. They might include Vamsi Krishna in the playing eleven replacing Dheeraj Kumar.

Probable XI: Ashwin Hebbar, Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui, Pinninti Tapaswi, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Srikar Bharat (C & WK), KV Sasikanth, Dheeraj Kumar/Vamsi Krishna, Harishankar Reddy, Nitish Reddy, Mitta Lekhaz Reddy

Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Match Prediction

On paper, it will be a contest between two evenly-matched sides. However, if you analyze the game closely, you will find that Andhra has been the better side among the two. Himachal Pradesh lost without putting up a fight against Rajasthan and Haryana. Andhra, meanwhile, troubled both sides despite losing against the same opposition. Expect them to do better against Himachal Pradesh.

Prediction: Andhra are expected to win this fixture.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

