Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22: Knockout matches full schedule, squads, match timings, venues and live-streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22, which marked the start of the Indian domestic season, witnessed several exciting performances in the group stages. The Indian T20 domestic tournament is now entering the knockout phase, which will be held from 16-22 November.

A total of 38 teams participated in the tournament but we are now down to just 11 teams which will fight for the prestigious SMAT 2021/22 trophy. The teams were divided into six groups namely A, B, C, D, E, and Plate.

The 11 teams that advanced to the knockout phase include the top two sides from Elite groups and one from the Plate group. The teams finishing in the top spot in the Elite Groups include Tamil Nadu (A), Bengal (B), Rajasthan (C), Gujarat (D), and Hyderabad (E), which will feature directly in the quarterfinals. The second-placed teams and the Plate group topper i.e Maharashtra (A), Karnataka (B), Himachal Pradesh (C), Kerala (D), Saurashtra (E), and Vidarbha (Plate), meanwhile, will compete in the pre-quarterfinals.

The matches will be played at the Palam A Stadium and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22: Knockout Matches Schedule and Timings (IST)

November 16

Pre-Quarterfinal 1, Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30 am

Pre-Quarterfinal 2, Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1:00 pm

Pre-Quarterfinal 3, Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Palam A Stadium, Delhi, 12:00 pm

November 18

Quarterfinal 1, Tamil Nadu vs TBA, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30 am

Quarterfinal 2, Bengal vs TBA, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1:00 pm

Quarterfinal 3, Rajasthan vs TBA, Palam A Stadium, Delhi, 12:00 pm

Quarterfinal 4 – Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Palam A Stadium, Delhi, 1:00 pm

November 20

Semi-Final 1, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 8:30 am

Semi-Final 2, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1:00 pm

November 22

Final, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 12:00 pm

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22: Knockout Matches Live Streaming Details

All knockout matches of the competition will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22: Knockout Matches Squads

Maharashtra

Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit, Nikhil Naik, Vishant More

Vidarbha

Ganesh Satish (c), Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Raut, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Mohit Kale, Lalit Yadav, Raj Chaudhari, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Rishabh Rathod, Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhede

Himachal Pradesh

R Thakur, Amit Kumar, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Ayush Jamwal, Akash Vashist

Kerala

Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

Karnataka

Manish Pandey (c), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Anirudha Joshi, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR, Nihal Ullal, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MB Darshan, Vidyadhar Patil

Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, and Devang Karamta

Tamil Nadu

Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jagatheesan Kousik, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Rajendran Vivek

Rajasthan

Rajesh Bishnoi, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (c), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Bengal

Sudip Chatterjee (c), Akash Deep, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sayan Ghosh, Habib Gandhi, Kaif Ahmed, Karan Lal, Ranjot Khaira, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Pratap Singh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sujit Yadav

Gujarat

Priyank Panchal, Dhruv Raval, Tejas Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Urvil Patel, Priyesh Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel, Ripal Patel, Devang Gandhi, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Verma, Kartikeya Kak, Rahul Buddhi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth, Mickil Jaiswal, Chama V Milind, Telukpalli Ravi Teja, Himalay Agarwal, Ajay Dev Goud, Yudhvir Singh, Prateek Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan.

