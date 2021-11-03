Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Meghalaya vs Mizoram: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Meghalaya are all set to face Mizoram in the opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 for both sides. Like the last edition, both sides are placed in the Plate Group.

Meghalaya had a decent last season as they finished 4th in the group with three wins and two losses in five matches. They will be looking to build upon last season by finishing at the top of the group this time around.

Mizoram, on the other hand, had a season to forget last time. They finished last in the plate group after losing all of their five matches.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Details

Match: Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Match 18, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Pitch Report

It is one of the best batting strips in the country. Batters will enjoy their time in the middle, and bowlers might find it tough to contain the run-flow. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Weather Forecast

The rain might pour down heavily in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Thunderstorms and rain are expected, while the temperature is likely to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Probable XIs

Meghalaya

Puneet Bisht and Ravi Teja will lead the batting for Meghalaya, while Rohit Shah and Yogesh Tiwary will be in the supporting role. In the bowling department, Akash Chaudhary and Chirag Khurana will lead the charge.

Probable XI: Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Yogesh Tiwari, Puneet Bisht, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Rohit Shah, Chirag Khurana, Nafees Siddiqui

Mizoram

Taruwar Kohli and Lalhmangaiha will have to score the bulk of the runs for their side. Meanwhile, G Lalbiakvela and Bobby Zothansanga will be the lead bowlers.

Probable XI: Iqbal Abdulla, Uday Kaul, Taurwar Kohli, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Vikash Kumar, Bobby Zothansang

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction

There is a massive gulf between the two sides as Meghalaya have some decent firepower in their arsenal. It will be a huge mountain to climb for Mizoram if they have to register a win in this contest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Meghalaya are likely to win this fixture.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Iqbal Abdulla to score 25+ runs and pick up 2 wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far