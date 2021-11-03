Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

In the Round 1 Plate Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha and Arunachal Pradesh will take on each other at Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu.

Vidarbha were placed in Elite Group D last season. Interestingly, they lost all five matches they were part of. The side have been relegated to the Plate Group this year after their poor showing last year.

However, the new season will bring a ray of hope for the side to put up some impressive performances.

Vidarbha selectors have shown faith in the same squad. If the side tops the table by the end of the league stage, they will have a chance to compete against bigger teams in the knockout stages.

Arunachal Pradesh also have a similar story as they lost all five encounters they were part of last year. They have also been placed in the Plate Group this season and have many new names in their squad compared to last year.

Arunachal Pradesh would love to turn the tables when they take on the stronger Vidarbha side. Vidarbha will enter this encounter as strong favorites.

Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 1, Plate group

Date and Time: November 4, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Mulapadu

Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh Weather Report

A few thunderstorms are expected as per the forecast on game day. We can hope they will be passing showers. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh Pitch Report

A few women’s international games took place at this venue earlier. A lush green outfield would be a big added advantage for batters as the outfield will be in good flow. Bowlers could struggle to get crucial wickets.

Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh Probable XIs

Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Doria is one of the few players retained by the selectors after the team’s poor performances last season. He will be leading the side. Manav Patel will lead the team’s bowling attack.

Probable XI: Kengo Bam, Rajesh Bishnoi, Vipin Dhaka, Indiya Toku, Karkir Taye, Techi Neri, Techi Doria, Manav Patel, Akhilesh Sahani, Techi Sonam, Yab Niya, Kamsha Yangfo

Vidarbha

Vidarbha’s promising cricketer Akshay Wadkar will be leading the side this season and they hope to go one step ahead under his captaincy. Siddhesh Wath will be his deputy for the season.

Probable XI: Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar, Atharva Taide, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare

Vidarbha vs Arunachal Pradesh Match Prediction

Vidarbha are a pretty strong side. They had a very bad last season after losing all five games of the tournament.

However, they have a lot of match-winners with both bat and ball. They are expected to come out on top against Arunachal Pradesh.

