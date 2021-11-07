Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal vs Services: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Round IV of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will see Bengal face Services at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday in an Elite Group B clash.

Bengal started their campaign brilliantly, winning their first two games. They failed to make it three in three, though, as they lost against Mumbai. Mumbai's batters struggled to get going, as Bengal bowlers did a fabulous job of restricting Mumbai to 131 in their allotted twenty overs.

However, the Bengal batters failed to back their bowlers as the team failed to chase down their target. They only managed 121, and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Services, meanwhile, have won only once in three games. They suffered a loss against Karnataka in their last game. Their bowlers did a good job of restricting Karnataka to Services' Services' bowlers picked up six wickets, and kept a lopposition'sposition's scoring rate.

Their batters, though, struggled, and the team eventually fell short by 33 runs. Their batters will need to step up in their next game against Bengal for the team to register their second win of the competition.

Bengal vs Services Match Details

Match: Bengal vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8th 2021, Monday; 08:00 AM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Bengal vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface, and the spinners could play a key role as the game progresses.

Bengal vs Services Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati is expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius on matchday. There is no chance of rain, so fans can expect a full game on Monday.

Bengal vs Services Probable XIs

Bengal

Their bowlers were good in their last game to restrict Mumbai to 131. Writtick Chatterjee picked up two wickets. The batters, though, failed to back their bowlers, except for Kaif Ahmed (31) and Ritwik Chowdhury (30).

Probable XI

Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mukesh Kumar.

Services

Diwesh Pathania was good with the ball, picking up two wickets after his team bowled first. Captain Gahlaut Rahul Singh top scored with 34team'sthe team's other batters failed to contribute as Services fell short by 33 runs.

Probable XI

Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (c), Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Amit Pachhara, Diwesh Pathania, Sachidanand Pandey, Vikas Yadav, Rahul Singh, Nitin Yadav.

Bengal vs Services Match Prediction

The bowlers from both sides have done a fabulous job thus far, but their batters have failed to step up. It will come dobatters'e batters' performances on Monday.

Bengal have a good balance in their side, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Bengal to win this game.

