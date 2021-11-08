Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Chhattisgarh vs Services: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Chhattisgarh will take on Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh have won only one of their four games so far in the tournament. They went down to Bengal by seven wickets in their first match. Karnataka handed them a four-wicket defeat in their second outing. Baroda then beat them by six wickets in their third game.

In their last game against Mumbai, Chattisgarh inched past the finish line, registering a one-run victory over the formidable opposition. Akhil Herwadkar (56-ball 53) and Shashank Singh (28-ball 57) ensured Chattisgarh registered a 157-run total batting first. Sumit Raikar (2-24) and Ravi Kiran (2-32) then made sure Mumbai fell short in their chase.

Services, meanwhile, have also won only one of their four games thus far. They beat a rather formidable Baroda side by two wickets in their first match. They went down by 17 runs in their second to Mumbai. Karnataka handed them a 33-run defeat in their third match.

In their last match against Bengal, Services went down by nine wickets. Devender Lochab was their top scorer, scoring an unbeaten 51-ball 34. Rahul Singh was their lone wicket-taker with figures of 1-15. They need to step up their performance significantly if they are to challenge Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Services, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 9th November 2021.

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Weather Report

Clear skies are expected on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius on the day.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA Stadium is balanced, offering decent assistance to both batters and bowlers. As the game progresses, the ball could stick to the surface, so spinners could come into the fray.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Probable XIs

Chhattisgarh: Akhil Herwadkar, Shashank Chandrakar (wk), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare (c), Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Aishwarya Mourya, Sumit Ruikar, Shubham Agarwal, Saurabh Majumdar, Ravi Kiran.

Services: Anshul Gupta, Sufiyan Alam, Rahul Singh (c), Amit Pachhara, Vikas Hathwala, Devender Lochab (wk), Nitin Tanwar, Sachidanand Pandey, Diwesh Pathania, Vikas Yadav, Rahul Singh.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Match Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chhattisgarh are a settled outfit, and having beaten the mighty Mumbai side, their confidence would be sky-high. Chhattisgarh are favourites to finish on top in this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Services upset a confident Chhattisgarh side? Yes No 0 votes so far