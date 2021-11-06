Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in a 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game on Saturday.

Delhi are on a roll with two wins over Uttarakhand and Chandigarh, by 35 runs and seven wickets, respectively. Anuj Rawat, Himmat Sing and Nitish Rana did well with the willow for Delhi in both games. On the bowling front, Shivank Vashist took a fifer in the first game.

The team from the capital have several match-winners like Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini and Simarjeet Singh. All three players can turn the tide towards their team's favour at any moment. Their batting order looks pretty strong, so the team can beat any side on their day.

Meanwhile, captain Karan Sharma was the wrecker in chief for Uttar Pradesh in their sole win of the tournament against Chandigarh. They later lost to Saurashtra by two runs in their next game. They will now look to add more wins to their kitty.

IPL stars Shivam Mavi and Ankit Rajpoot have hit the right lines and lengths. They are expected to continue the same form to boost Uttar Pradesh' chances of advancing in the tournament.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Round III, Elite Group E.

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Report

The weather will be partially cloudy, with temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. However, there is unlikely to be any rain interruption during the game.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

Batters found it tough to score runs on this wicket in the middle overs of the first game. However, in the second, almost 150 runs were scored. The wicket might turn out to be on the slower side as the innings progresses.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Delhi

Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat will likely form the opening pair for Delhi. Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh have been in good form, and will look to bat big in the middle order. Meanwhile, Pradeep Sangwan and Navdeep Saini will likely lead Delhi's bowling attack.

Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan, Deepak Punia.

Uttar Pradesh

Karan Sharma and Rinku Singh look in good form for UP, in the batting front. However, their other batters need to click collectively for the team to post a big total.

Probable XI: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Delhi have a strong batting core in the top and middle order. So UP bowlers will need to toil hard to against the Delhi batters. If there's no collapse from the Delhi batters, they could beat Uttar Pradesh in this game on Saturday.

Edited by Bhargav

