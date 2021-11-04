Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top batting performances

The 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy got underway earlier today with multiple T20 matches happening across India. Three matches of Elite Group A took place during the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu started their campaign with a win against Maharashtra at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Punjab beat Pondicherry by eight wickets at the same venue while Odisha defeated Goa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B.

The batters did not enjoy themselves much in Lucknow today. Only two teams managed to score 150+ in the three Elite Group A matches that happened on Day 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Still, there were some standout performances from a few individuals.

We look at the top three batting performances from the three Elite Group A games.

3. Vijay Shankar - 42* (21) vs. Maharashtra

. @VijayShankarFan What a ferocious finish from Vijay Shankar!!!!💫💫



Scores 42* (21) with a SR of 200!!🤯



Captains Knock!!!!😎 What a ferocious finish from Vijay Shankar!!!!💫💫Scores 42* (21) with a SR of 200!!🤯Captains Knock!!!!😎 https://t.co/IfcoSY4QSK

Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar played a match-winning knock of 42 runs for his state in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 opener against Maharashtra. Shankar came out to bat in the 13th over when Tamil Nadu's score was 80/2.

The all-rounder then aggregated 42 runs off 21 deliveries at a superb strike rate of 2022. Vijay Shankar smashed five fours and a six in his knock. His innings took Tamil Nadu to a 167-run total in their 20 overs.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 51 (30) vs. Tamil Nadu

AIPWA@ANI @AIPWAANI5



51 Runs | 29 Balls | 8 fours | 1 Six



📸 Hotstar

#TNvMAH #WhistlePodu #SyedMushtaqAliT20 Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his form Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 💛🦁51 Runs | 29 Balls | 8 fours | 1 Six📸 Hotstar Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his form Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 💛🦁51 Runs | 29 Balls | 8 fours | 1 Six📸 Hotstar#TNvMAH #WhistlePodu #SyedMushtaqAliT20 https://t.co/kOmsPCVjOF

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an integral role in the Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 championship win. He was the highest run-getter for the Chennai-based franchise. However, Gaikwad had to play against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 earlier today.

The right-handed batter captained Maharashtra in their match against Tamil Nadu. As mentioned ahead, Vijay Shankar's magnificent performance helped Tamil Nadu set a 168-run target for Maharashtra.

Gaikwad provided his team with a solid start, aggregating 51 runs off 30 deliveries. He whacked eight fours and a six in his entertaining knock. Unfortunately, Maharashtra lost momentum after Murugan Ashwin trapped Gaikwad in front of his stumps. Tamil Nadu restricted Maharashtra to 155/6 and won by 12 runs.

1. Abhishek Sharma - 54* (33) vs. Pondicherry

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_



With the ball - 7/3 in 4 overs.



With the bat - 54 off 33



Captain leading from the front. Abhishek Sharma today in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy With the ball - 7/3 in 4 overs.With the bat - 54 off 33Captain leading from the front. Abhishek Sharma today in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy With the ball - 7/3 in 4 overs.With the bat - 54 off 33Captain leading from the front.

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma captained Punjab in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match against Pondicherry earlier today. The Punjab skipper starred in his team's eight-wicket victory over Pondicherry.

In the first innings, Sharma bowled an impressive spell of 3/7. He opened the bowling for his team and dismissed S Karthik and Pavan Deshpande. In his second over, Sharma cleaned up veteran batter Paras Dogra.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Later in the match, Abhishek scored a half-century to help Punjab chase a 107-run target in 12.5 overs. He hit five fours and two sixes in his 33-ball 54. Punjab are currently at the top of the Elite Group A standings with a net run rate of +3.038. The Abhishek Sharma-led outfit will battle Maharashtra tomorrow.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar