Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top batting performances on November 5

Three games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A took place yesterday in Lucknow, with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa each recording a win. Defending champions Tamil Nadu attained the number one position in the Elite Group A standings by defeating Odisha in a close encounter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Goa opened their respective accounts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 standings. Maharashtra beat Punjab by seven wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Goa defeated Pondicherry by 11 runs.

There were some impressive batting performances during the three Elite Group A matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 yesterday. Here are the top three picks.

3. Subhransu Senapati - 67 (47) vs. Tamil Nadu

Subhransu Senapati fought like a lone warrior for Odisha in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. The right-handed batter came out to bat at number three when the team's score was 11/1 in 2.3 overs in a run-chase of 166 runs.

Senapati paced his innings well and remained in the middle till the 18th over, scoring 67 runs off 47 deliveries. Unfortunately, he lost his wicket to T Natarajan on the final ball of the 18th over. He returned to the dressing room without finishing off the match for his team.

His teammates could not guide Odisha home as they eventually lost to Tamil Nadu by one run. Senapati impressed everyone by smashing three fours and three sixes in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 yesterday.

2. Paras Dogra - 84* (57) vs. Goa

Paras Dogra was another batter whose half-century went in vain in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 yesterday. The veteran batter aggregated 84 runs off 57 deliveries for Pondicherry in their match against Goa. But Pondicherry eventually lost the match by 11 runs.

Pondicherry's top-order collapsed again in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 as the team went down to 19/4 in 3.5 overs. Paras Dogra then joined hands with Pavan Deshpande and built a 82-run stand to take the score past 100.

While Paras took Pondicherry closer to the target, the others could not contribute much. His seven fours and five sixes could not help Pondicherry win as the team finished with 152/7 in a run-chase of 162.

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 80 (54) vs. Punjab

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led Maharashtra from the front in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab. The right-handed batter recorded his second half-century of the tournament to ensure Maharashtra register their first win.

Maharashtra fell short against Tamil Nadu despite Gaikwad's fifty in their last match.

Against Punjab, the Maharashtra captain scored 80 runs off 54 deliveries. He took his team very close to the 138-run target before perishing against Siddarth Kaul.

Gaikwad's innings comprised eight fours and three sixes. The job was almost done when Ruturaj lost his wicket. AN Kazi completed the formalities and guided Maharashtra home in the 18th over. Maharashtra will play their next match against Odisha this afternoon in Lucknow.

Edited by Aditya Singh