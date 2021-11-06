Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top batting performances on November 6

Lucknow played host to three Elite Group A matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 earlier today. Tamil Nadu, Goa, Pondicherry, Punjab, Maharashtra and Odisha were in action during the third day of the domestic tournament.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu extended their winning streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches by defeating Pondicherry at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Punjab registered a big victory against Goa, while Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Maharashtra beat Odisha in Lucknow.

Fans witnessed some excellent batting performances on the third day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Here are the top three innings of the day from the three Elite Group A matches.

#3 C Hari Nishaanth - 75* (49) vs Pondicherry

C Hari Nishaanth played a fantastic knock of 75 runs and helped Tamil Nadu register an eight-wicket win against Pondicherry in Lucknow. The Tamil Nadu opener aggregated 75 runs off 49 deliveries, smashing two fours and six sixes.

Earlier in the match, R Sai Kishore's four-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu restrict Pondicherry to 129/8 in 20 overs. Tamil Nadu lost their captain Narayan Jagadeesan's wicket early in the run-chase of 130.

Pondicherry had an opportunity to put Tamil Nadu under pressure, but Hari Nishaanth's excellent performance did not allow them any chance. Tamil Nadu reached 130/2 in 16.1 overs to take their tally to 12 points in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad - 81 (47) vs Odisha

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:



- 51 (30).

- 80 (54).

- 81 (47).



- 212 runs at an average of 70.66 with 161.83 Strike Rate. What a form he's been, absolute scintillating. Ruturaj Gaikwad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021:- 51 (30).- 80 (54).- 81 (47).- 212 runs at an average of 70.66 with 161.83 Strike Rate. What a form he's been, absolute scintillating.

Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad has continued his phenomenal form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. After winning the IPL 2021 Orange Cap, Gaikwad has scored three fifties in three matches for Maharashtra.

The right-handed batter played his best knock of the tournament against Odisha earlier today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 'B'. Gaikwad opened the innings for Maharashtra and scored 81 runs off just 47 deliveries.

The Maharashtra skipper whacked 10 fours and three maximums in his innings. Gaikwad's performance guided his team to 183/8 in 20 overs. In the end, Maharashtra won by 27 runs.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh - 119* (61) vs Goa

All eyes were on Shubman Gill during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Punjab and Goa. But Gill's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh outshone him with a magnificent ton in Lucknow.

Opening the innings for Punjab, Singh scored 119 runs off 61 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and six sixes. His strike rate was 195.08 during his destructive knock against Goa. Singh first had a 118-run opening stand with Shubman Gill in 13 overs.

Captain Abhishek Sharma supported Singh with a 17-ball 25, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann got out for a golden duck. A 5-ball 11* from Ramandeep Singh guided Punjab closer to the 200-run mark.

Punjab ended with 197/4 in 20 overs. Siddarth Kaul's three-wicket haul then helped them register a 81-run win.

With this victory, Punjab rose to the second spot in the Elite Group A standings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. Tamil Nadu are number one with 12 points, while Maharashtra are third with eight points. Only the top two teams will qualify for the next round.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee