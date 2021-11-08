Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top batting performances on November 8

After a day's break, the action of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 resumed in various parts of India today. Three matches of Elite Group A happened in Lucknow, where Goa, Punjab and Maharashtra defeated Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Pondicherry, respectively.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu's three-match winning streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 culminated today with a defeat against Goa. Meanwhile, Punjab attained top spot in the Elite Group A points table by defeating Odisha by 60 runs. The match took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

In the third match of Elite Group A, Maharashtra beat Pondicherry by 117 runs and extended their winning streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

There were some fantastic performances from batters in the three Elite Group A matches that happened today. In this listicle, we will take a look at the top three batting performances of the day.

3. Suyash Prabhudessai - 43* (24) vs. Tamil Nadu

Goa became the first team to beat Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 today. All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai played a vital role in Goa's victory. In the first innings, Suyash bowled a decent spell of 1/9 in two overs. He picked up the wicket of opposition captain Vijay Shankar.

Tamil Nadu set a 137-run target for Goa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Goa lost two wickets in the first over. But Aditya Kaushik and Shubham Ranjane stabilized the innings with a 70-run third-wicket partnership.

Goa needed 67 runs off eight overs when Suyash Prabhudessai joined Shubham in the middle. Suyash played a fantastic knock of 43 runs from just 24 balls, whacking one four and three maximums. He batted at a strike rate of 179.17 and guided Goa home in the 19th over itself.

2. Abhishek Raut - 74* (56) vs. Punjab

Abhishek Raut fought like a lone warrior for Odisha in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab. A combined effort from Punjab's top-order batters guided the team to 189/4 in the first innings.

Chasing 190 to keep their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 campaign alive, Odisha lost wickets at regular intervals. They could have been all out for a total of under 100. But a magnificent 74-run knock from Abhishek Raut ensured Odisha ended with 129/7 in 20 overs.

Raut smashed eight fours and a six in his 56-ball knock. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain.

1. Kedar Jadhav - 52* (39) vs. Pondicherry

Kedar Jadhav stepped up and delivered the goods for Maharashtra after Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to get going

Experienced wicket-keeper batter Kedar Jadhav shone in Maharashtra's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory against Pondicherry. The right-handed batter scored 52 runs off 39 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes to help Maharashtra finish with 193/3 in 20 overs.

Jadhav received good support from NS Shaikh, who scored 55 runs. Unfortunately, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad could not continue his excellent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He lost his wicket for three runs against Pondicherry.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Nevertheless, Maharashtra registered a comprehensive 117-run victory and climbed to second position in the Elite Group A standings.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Can Kedar Jadhav return to the Indian cricket team? Yes No 2 votes so far