Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group A: 3 top bowling performances on November 9

The final day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 group round saw three lop-sided matches in Elite Group A. Maharashtra advanced to the next round of the tournament by recording a 73-run victory against Goa.

Pondicherry ended their campaign with a win against Odisha, while defending champions Tamil Nadu defeated Punjab to finish at the helm of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group A points table.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are the two teams that have qualified for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 knockout phase. While Elite Group A runners-up Maharashtra will face Vidarbha in the pre-quarterfinals, table-toppers Tamil Nadu's quarterfinal opponents are yet to be decided.

There were some fantastic performances from bowlers on the final day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 group stage. Here are the three best bowling performances from the Elite Group A games.

3. Sandeep Warrier - 2/20 vs. Punjab

Sandeep Warrier played an integral role in Tamil Nadu's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win against Punjab. The defending champions had to win this game to qualify for the knockouts, and Warrier bowled a brilliant spell of 2/20 to restrict Punjab to 145/6 in their 20 overs.

Warrier opened the bowling for Tamil Nadu and bowled a total of 11 dot balls in hi spell of four overs. The right-arm pacer dismissed the in-form Ramandeep Singh and seasoned pro Mandeep Singh to deny any major partnership in the second-half of Punjab's innings. He ended the game as the best bowler from both sides.

2. Satyajeet Bachhav - 3/27 vs. Goa

After Yash Nahar's century guided Maharashtra to a 177-run total in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa, Satyajeet Bacchav ensured the team registered a big win by taking three wickets in his four overs.

Bacchav conceded 27 runs off his 24 balls at an economy rate of 675. He bowled a total of 11 dot balls in his spells and scalped the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai, Snehal Kauthankar and Amit Yadav.

While Snehal was dismissed caught out, Bacchav trapped both Yadav and Prabhudessai in front of their stumps to complete his three-wicket haul. Maharashtra's team management will expect him to continue in the same vein in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Vidarbha.

1. Subodh Bhati - 4/27 vs. Odisha

Pondicherry had lost all of their previous four matches, but a win against Odisha today helped them finish fifth in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group A standings. Subodh Bhati was the hero for Pondicherry as he took a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Like Satyajeet Bachhav, Subodh conceded 27 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75. He bowled 12 dot deliveries and took the wickets of Sandeep Pattanaik, Pratik Das, Abhishek Raut and Prayas Singh.

Incidentally, all four batters were dismissed caught out. Paras Dogra took two of the four catches, while substitute fielder Fabid Ahmed caught the other two. Subodh's brilliant bowling kept Odisha down to 132/7. Pondicherry eventually won by seven wickets.

