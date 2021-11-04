Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group C: 3 top batting performances

The 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has started with a bang. The opening day (November 4) witnessed a couple of nail-biting encounters with players producing some exciting performances with both bat and ball.

The Group C of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw three matches being played on the first day. Rajasthan locked horns with Jharkhand while Andhra played against Jammu & Kashmir. The final game of Group C saw Himachal Pradesh go up against Haryana. All the matches were played in Vadodara.

Rajasthan, Andhra and Haryana convincingly won their opening encounters to start the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on a high note. On that note, let's take a look at the top 3 batters of Group C from day 1.

#1. Ashwin Hebbar

Opting to bat first, Andhra produced a stellar effort, putting up 198 runs on the board. Captain KS Bharat, along with Ashwin Hebbar, added 140 runs for the first wicket to set up a platform for the batters to follow.

While Bharat went all guns blazing right from the start, Hebbar joined the party late. He ensured that he batted right until the end and helped Andhra post a daunting total on the board.

Ashwin Hebbar remained unbeaten on 73 runs from 49 balls, including six boundaries and three towering sixes top guide Andhra to 198 runs. The Andhra bowlers backed their batters well and restricted Jammu & Kashmir to 168 runs, thus ensuring a 36-run win to start the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a win.

#2. Himanshu Rana

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Himanshu Rana set the stage on fire and powered Haryana to a victory. 👏 👏 #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch his knock 🎥 🔽

bcci.tv/videos/155308/… DO NOT MISS: 11 fours & 2 sixes & unbeaten 87 off 58 balls! 👍 👍Himanshu Rana set the stage on fire and powered Haryana to a victory. 👏 👏 #HPvHAR Watch his knock 🎥 🔽 DO NOT MISS: 11 fours & 2 sixes & unbeaten 87 off 58 balls! 👍 👍Himanshu Rana set the stage on fire and powered Haryana to a victory. 👏 👏 #HPvHAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20Watch his knock 🎥 🔽bcci.tv/videos/155308/… https://t.co/e5YdODRRlS

Haryana rode on Himanshu Rana's unbeaten 87 to chase down 146 runs set by Himachal Pradesh with 14 balls to spare to open their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a win.

Chaitanya Bishnoi gave Haryana a good start despite losing captain Harshal Patel before Rana took over the baton and directed the run chase. Himanshu Rana toiled with HP's bowling, scoring 87 off just 58 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and two sixes to take his side over the line.

Haryana were 53/1 at the end of the powerplay overs and never looked back from there. They will hope to continue the same momentum going deep into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#1. Deepak Hooda

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Terrific knock from Deepak Hooda, Rajasthan was chasing 147 runs, he came when team was 2 for 10 from 2.5 overs and then he smashed unbeaten 75 runs from just 39 balls against Jharkhand. Terrific knock from Deepak Hooda, Rajasthan was chasing 147 runs, he came when team was 2 for 10 from 2.5 overs and then he smashed unbeaten 75 runs from just 39 balls against Jharkhand.

After a below-par IPL season, Deepak Hooda announced himself in style in his first game for Rajasthan. His unbeaten 75 off just 39 deliveries guided Rajasthan to a six-wicket win against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C fixture.

The all-rounder came out in the middle at a time when Rajasthan were reeling at 2/10 in the run chase. Hooda took the onus on himself to propel his side home with 15 balls to spare. His innings was decorated with six boundaries and five massive sixes.

Hooda put up a 47-run stand with captain Ashok Menaria and added another crucial 64 with Subham Sharma to take Rajasthan home. Deepak Hooda will hope to continue his superlative run as Rajasthan aim to finish on top of Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar