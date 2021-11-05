Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Group C: 3 top batting performances on November 5

The second round fixtures in Group C of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy witnessed some close encounters on November 5 (Friday). All the matches took place in Vadodara.

Ashok Manerai's Rajasthan locked horns against Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana went up against Andhra while Himachal Pradesh took on Jharkhand.

While Rajasthan and Haryana continued their winning run, Himachal pipped their opponents to open their account in the 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three batting performances from the second round fixtures in Group C of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#3. Deepak Hooda

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 75*(39) vs Jharkhand and 50(28) vs Jammu & Kashmir - Deepak Hooda is in great form, coming into Rajasthan and doing so well in middle order while chasing totals. 75*(39) vs Jharkhand and 50(28) vs Jammu & Kashmir - Deepak Hooda is in great form, coming into Rajasthan and doing so well in middle order while chasing totals.

The Rajasthan all-rounder continued his superlative form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Deepak Hooda backed his unbeaten 75 against Jharkhand with another match-winning half-century against Jammu & Kashmir.

Hooda came out to bat when Rajasthan were at 2/30. The side were soon reduced to 3/39 while chasing 145 runs. The veteran all-rounder steadied the ship with a 28-ball 50, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Deepak Hooda put Rajasthan back on track before Mahipal Lomor's unbeaten 41 off 41 balls guided Rajasthan to their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C fixture.

#2. Rahul Tewatia

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder is known for playing breathtaking knocks and he produced one on Friday against Andhra to seal a crucial win for Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C fixture.

Chasing a mammoth total of 190 runs, Haryana witnessed a middle-order slump after being reduced to 4/92. However, Rahul Tewatia took the onus on himself, scoring an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls to take his side home with 13 balls to spare.

Tewatia added 88 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Shivam Chauhan to make it two in two for Haryana in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#1. Ashwin Hebbar

Hara Sreekar @Royal_HaRRa Ashwin Hebbar deserves a IPL contact.



Would be frickin disappointed if he doesn't get one next year Ashwin Hebbar deserves a IPL contact. Would be frickin disappointed if he doesn't get one next year

The 25-year-old cricketer scored the first century of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana on Friday. However, it was not enough to seal a victory for his side.

Asked to bat first, Andhra rode on a brilliant hundred from Ashwin Hebbar to post 179 runs on the board. The right-handed batter batted for a full 20 overs to finish with 103 runs off 53 balls. Ashwin's innings was decorated with 12 boundaries and four sixes.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 176 runs from two outings at a strike rate of 172.54. Ashwin will hope to continue his superlative form with the IPL 2022 mega auctions slated to take place in a couple of months' time.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar