Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Gujarat vs Hyderabad: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gujarat and Hyderabad are set to face each other in the Quarter-Final 4 of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, November 18 at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi.

Hyderabad, led by Tanmay Agarwal, have shown impressive form in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. Having won all five of their matches, they topped the points table in Elite Group E. The net run rate of 1.114 also gives an account of the dominance they have shown.

They will be going into the game on the back of a 29-run win over Uttar Pradesh at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground. The skipper came to the party as his 62 guided Hyderabad to 147 for seven. Thereafter, Chama V Milind’s five-wicket haul blew Uttar Pradesh away.

Gujarat, led by Priyank Panchal, on the other hand, topped Elite Group D with a net run rate of 1.109. However, they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Assam. In their previous match on November 9, Panchal and Co. defeated Bihar by five wickets.

Fielding first, Gujarat restricted Bihar to an under-par score of 118 for six in their 20 overs. Tejas Patel picked up three wickets to break the backbone of Bihar’s batting unit. Thereafter, Het Patel’s unbeaten 45 took Hyderabad past the finish line with five balls to spare.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Hyderabad, Quarter Final 4, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date: 18th November, 2021.

Time: 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be hazy throughout the course of the game. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not being on the higher side.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad Pitch Report

The track at the venue has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. Both batters and bowlers will have the chance to extract something off the track. Chasing should be the preferred option for teams.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad Probable XIs

Gujarat

Probable XI

Saurav Chauhan, Priyank Panchal (c), Urvil Patel, Ripal Patel, Het Patel (wk), Chirag Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Hyderabad

Probable XI

Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Bavanaka Sandeep, Trishank Gupta, E Nagaraj Sanketh

Gujarat vs Hyderabad Match Prediction

While Hyderabad have been unstoppable in the tournament, Gujarat haven’t been the worst by any stretch of imagination. However, Hyderabad are slight favorites as they have a stronger bowling attack.

Gujarat vs Hyderabad TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Gujarat to halt Hyderabad's unbeaten run? Yes No 1 votes so far