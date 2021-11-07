Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Hyderabad vs Delhi: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Expect fireworks when two in-form sides in Hyderabad and Delhi will square off in the fourth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 on Monday.

Delhi sit first in Elite Group E having won their first three matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have also won their first three games. However, they are behind their opponents in the points table, only separated by net run rate.

Both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum to secure top position in the group.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 4, Elite Group E, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 8, 2021, Monday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur

Hyderabad vs Delhi Pitch Report

It is a good wicket for batting, but the bowlers can also exploit the conditions if they bowl in the right areas. The pacers will get swing early on, and the first couple of hours will be ideal for fast bowling.

The side winning the toss would prefer to chase.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a sunny day with no chances of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be on the higher side at 43%, and the temperature level is likely to swing between 16 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad vs Delhi Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Hyderabad are on a winning run with three back-to-back victories. Their playing combination is working wonders for them so far. Expect them to field the same playing XI.

Probable XI: Tanmay Agarwal (C), Hanuma Vihari, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Pragnay Reddy (WK), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddhi, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi

As they say – don’t fix what's not broken. Delhi have no reason to tweak their winning combination that has dominated opposition lineups so far. They are likely to stick to the same playing XI from the last match.

Probable XI: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat (WK), Simarjeet Singh, Lalit Yadav

Hyderabad vs Delhi Match Prediction

It will be an exciting contest between two powerhouses in a rampant mood so far this season. Both sides are coming into this fixture after winning their first three respective matches.

It will be a virtual knockout game for both teams as the winner of this match is likely to advance from the group.

On comparing the two sides, it isn't easy to separate them so far. However, Delhi’s bowling has looked strong, and they are more familiar with the playing conditions in Gurgaon.

Prediction: Delhi to win this match.

