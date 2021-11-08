Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand: Probable XI, match prediction, live telecast, weather forecast and pitch report

Jammu & Kashmir will be up against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C clash at the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Vadodara on 9th November 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir lost a close game to Himachal Pradesh, who put up a decent score of 157/8, in their previous game.

Jammu and Kashmir looked like they were going to pull off the chase. However, they fell agonizingly short by just four runs in the end. Abdul Samad scored a fighting fifty but could not get any support from the rest of the batters.

Jharkhand pulled off a 16-run win over Haryana in their last game. Riding on half-centuries from I R Jaggi and skipper Saurabh Tiwary, Jharkhand posted a competitive total of 181/5 on the board.

Bal Krishna and Shubham Kumar Singh led the charge with the ball. Haryana fought well but they fell short in the end as the Jharkhand bowlers held their nerves. Eventually, Haryana were bowled out for 165, thus handing Jharkhand the victory.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand Match Details

Match: Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 9, 2021, Tuesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand Pitch Report

The Reliance Cricket Stadium in Vadodara offers a good batting wicket. Batters can score well once they get their eyes in. There is help for the bowlers in the second innings and chasing on this wicket is not as easy. Thus, batting first and putting the runs on the board is a good option at this venue.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand Weather Forecast

The weather is clear and the sun will be out throughout the match. There is no forecast of rain. Temperatures will range between 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand Probable 11s

Jammu & Kashmir

Auqib Nabi picked up three wickets while Parvez Rasool and Abid Mushtaq took two wickets. Abdul Samad scored a 32-ball 55. Auqib Nabi also played a cameo of 29 runs from just 8 deliveries. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get them over the line in the end.

Probable 11: Ian Chauhan (wk), Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad, Shubham Singh Pundir (c), Henan Nazir, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Yudhvir Singh.

Jharkhand

I R Jaggi scored 51 runs opening the batting for Jharkhand last time out. Skipper Saurabh Tiwary gave the innings a boost with his 35-ball 58 coming in at number three. Bal Krishna and Shubham Kumar Singh caused the majority of the damage with the ball, picking up three wickets each. Anukul Roy picked up two wickets while Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Shukla picked one each.

Probable 11: I R Jaggi, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Kumar Deobrat, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Shubham Kumar Singh, Bal Krishna.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Jammu and Kashmir lost a tight game coming into this fixture. Jharkhand had a good outing with both bat and ball and will look to continue with another win. The batting could not come together for Jammu and Kashmir. They will look to put up an improved showing if they want to win.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win this match.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

