Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Jharkhand vs Rajasthan: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Jharkhand and Rajasthan will face each other on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday. The FB Colony Ground in Vadodara will host this Group C game.

Jharkhand didn’t have a good outing in the previous edition of the tournament, as they failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. They won three of their five games. They were part of close-fought games last season. They even prevailed in a super over against Hyderabad in their last group game, but failed to finish in the top 2. So they will be determined to fare better this season.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, entered the semi-final of the competition last season. Winning four of their five games, they qualified for the quarter-final, where they beat Bihar convincingly. Their progress was halted by Tamil Nadu, who eventually lifted the trophy.

Rajasthan look strong on paper, and will look to seize their moments in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will hope to go all the way this time around. They look like a well-balanced side, and will be eager to kick off their campaign on a winning note against Rajasthan.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4th, 2021, Thursday; 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: FB Colony Ground, Vadodara.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Pitch Report

The pitch at the FB Colony Ground is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can play their strokes freely. The track is expected to stay true throughout the game.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Vadodara is expected to range between 20 and 34 degrees Celsius on matchday. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Saurabh Tiwary will be leading Jharkhand in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Top-order batter Virat Singh has been named as his deputy. They will hope for a better performance this time around.

Probable XI: Ishank Jaggi, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Bal Krishna, Kaushal Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Monu Kumar, Shubham Kumar Singh.

Rajasthan

After losing in the semi-final in the previous edition, Rajasthan will look to go all the way in the competition this time. Ashok Menaria will lead the side, and will look to lead by example.

Probable XI: Suraj Ahuja, Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Chandrapal Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Jharkhand looked off-colour in the previous edition of the tournament, while Rajasthan were brilliant, as they finished in the top four. Both sides will look to get their campaigns underway with a win, though.

Rajasthan look strong on paper, so expect them to beat Jharkhand.

Prediction: Rajasthan to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

