Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Live streaming details for matches on Day 5, November 9th

We're all set for the fifth and final round matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, which will take place on November 9.

Vidarbha, Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Karnataka are the four teams that haven't lost a single game in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Tripura, Delhi and Tamil Nadu were unbeaten in their first three games of the competition. However, they succumbed to a defeat in their fourth fixture of the season.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Puducherry are yet to open their accounts in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. These five teams will look to end their campaign with a victory.

They could play a major role in preventing other teams from making it to the knockouts stage.

The final round of fixtures will play a crucial role for several teams if they are to make it to the next round of the event. Every single game on Tuesday is expected to produce thrilling results.

With that said, here are the live streaming details for Tuesday's matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Live streaming details for Day 5 matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Not all matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be streamed for fans in India. Three select matches will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, while fans will be able to follow the live scores of all 19 matches on Sportskeeda here.

Odisha vs Pondicherry at 8:30 AM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

J & K vs Jharkhand at 12:00 PM (Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara)

Maharashtra vs Goa at 1:00 PM (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

*Streaming for the above mentioned matches will start 10 minutes prior to the game

Edited by Diptanil Roy